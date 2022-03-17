Multinational Semiconductor Company Orders Multiple VEECO Wet Processing Systems for Advanced Packaging Applications

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc . (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a world-leading semiconductor manufacturer has ordered multiple Veeco WaferStorm ® Wet Processing Systems for advanced packaging applications. The systems were chosen due to the low cost of ownership advantage and process performance compared to other platforms. The customer also operates Veeco’s LSA201 Laser Spike Annealing System for their front-end-of-line processes and AP300 Lithography Systems for advanced packaging.



“We are proud to have been selected by yet another world-leading semiconductor manufacturer for our wet processing technology,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “The WaferStorm platform consistently demonstrates low chemistry usage driving low operating costs. Our wet processing systems enable next generation advanced packaging in large part because of our proprietary ImmJET™ solvent technology, a combination of batch immersion and single wafer spray processing that delivers superior process capabilities and low cost of ownership for photoresist strip and dry film strip applications.”

Veeco’s lithography and wet processing products offer key differentiation related to performance and cost of ownership that enables growth of the advanced packaging market. According to Yole Développement, the global advanced packaging market is projected to grow at an 8 percent compound annual growth rate and reach $48.2 billion USD by 2026.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.