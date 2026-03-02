Veeco Books Multi-System Lumina and Spector Orders for Manufacturing Indium-Phosphide (InP) based Optical Components

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a global leader in optical communications laser manufacturing placed orders for multiple Lumina® Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) systems and multiple Spector® Ion Beam Sputtering (IBD) Optical Coating systems. These tools will be used to fabricate indium phosphide (InP) lasers for innovative optical communication solutions in the datacom industry. This order establishes Lumina as the customer’s production tool of record for InP epitaxy, while the Spector systems are used to deposit high-quality optical coatings on laser diode facets.

“This order builds on the momentum generated in the past year by our Lumina system for the production of optical transceivers,” said Adrian Devasayham, Senior Vice President of Product Line Management at Veeco. “The additional orders for our Spector systems, long established as the production tool of record in the industry, firmly position Veeco as a critical player in the InP laser manufacturing ecosystem.”

Optical transceivers are high-speed devices that convert electrical signals into optical signals and are essential for connecting AI servers and handling massive data flows with low latency. The transceiver market is poised to continue its rapid growth over the next several years, in step with record capital deployment by the world’s leading hyperscalers. According to LightCounting, a market research firm, sales of optical transceivers and related products exceeded $23 billion in 2025, up 50% from 2024.

Veeco’s industry-leading MOCVD TurboDisc® technology underpins Lumina’s excellent uniformity and low defectivity over long campaigns, with no need for reactor cleaning. This ensures exceptional throughput, yield and flexibility, while also driving uniform injection and thermal control for excellent thickness and compositional uniformity. With a seamless wafer-size transition, the Lumina can deposit high-quality InP epitaxial layers on wafers up to 8 inches in diameter. Veeco’s Spector IBD platform enables high-reliability InP laser facet coatings by delivering ultra-dense, low-loss optical films with precise optical thickness and reflectivity control. The result is reduced Catastrophic Optical Damage (COD) risk, stable high-power operation, and extended device lifetime making it the preferred platform for high value production.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

