authID.ai to Report Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on March 21

LONG BEACH, NY , March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication announced that it will report financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 21, before market opening, instead of on March 22nd as previously announced. Following the earnings release, authID.ai Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, authID.ai President & CTO Tripp Smith, and authID.ai Chief Financial Officer Stu Stoller will host a webcast and conference call at 8.30 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent developments.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation, investors can follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/692723de . The slides can also be accessed via authID.ai’s Investor Relations web page at: https://investors.authid.ai/

To participate in the live call, investors can use the following dial in numbers with the Conference ID 4267980:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 281-3631

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (225) 239-4724

A phone replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days, through March 28, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, by dialing: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing Conference ID: 4267980. The presentation will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the company’s website at https://investors.authid.ai/

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Our vision is to enable every organization to “Recognise Your Customer” instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai

Investor Relations Contacts:

Grace DeFries

authID.ai SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

Ina McGuinness

The Bliss Group

(805) 427-1372