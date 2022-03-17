Statkraft AS – Commercial paper issue

Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 5 billion, coupon 1.65%. The commercial paper matures 1 August 2022.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
