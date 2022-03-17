GL Announces Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem Network Emulation Test Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Network Emulation tool referred to as MAPS™ Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) IMS Test Suite.



Internet Protocol (IP) Multimedia Subsystem, popularly known as IMS, is built on Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) as the base to further support packaging of voice, video, data, fixed, and mobile services on a single platform to end users. It provides a unique convergence platform for different types of networks - whether it is mobile, satellite, broadband, cable, and fixed networks, with a goal of building an efficient interoperating network.

Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) is a multi-protocol and multi-interface emulation software with a common framework to support emulation of a variety of signaling protocols and traffic generation including voice, tones, digits, fax, data, and video. It covers legacy PSTN, next generation VoIP, wireless equipment, interfaces, and networks. Interfaces can be Analog, TDM, IP/Ethernet or Wireless.

“GL's MAPS™ SIP IMS test suite provides an advanced full-fledged network environment that enables users to test their applications, devices, and services prior to deployment on a real-time network. It can be used to emulate all or specific elements within IMS network infrastructure using simple ready-to-use Testbed setups. The network architecture shown above outlines the IMS Core Network elements which can be emulated using GL's MAPS™ SIP IMS test suite,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “It can emulate multiple UEs and IMS core elements such as Proxy – Call Session Control Function (P-CSCF), Interrogating - Call Session Control Function (I-CSCF), Serving - Call Session Control Function (S-CSCF), Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF) and IP Short Message Gateway (IP-SM-GW) which provides the IMS core network.”

GL also provides an All-IP Packet Analyzer - PacketScan™ for real-time capture, decode, and monitoring of the SIP signaling and RTP media on live IMS networks.

Key Features

Emulate multiple User Equipment (UEs)

Supports both signaling and traffic emulation (RTP and GTP from emulated UEs) between any two IMS nodes

Supports generation and verification of CS domain traffic over LTE-IMS or 5G - IMS, including VoLTE (Voice), VoNR, and SMS services

Supports emulation of Core network, Access network, Roaming architecture and interoperability with other networks

Complete IMS lab for end-to-end test solution

Test environment allows users to test each IMS network element independently using single interface emulation or multi-interface emulation

Any of the network element within the lab environment can be replaced by Device Under Test to verify its functionality

Integrate IMS core network easily with 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G or any PSTN networks to test any call scenario using Remote MAPS™

Build customized call scenarios as MAPS™ provides complete script-based solution

Evaluate any application or service using IMS core network

Remotely control or monitor all the interwork interfaces and elements using Remote MAPS™ application



