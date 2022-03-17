Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company was 105.7 pence per share.



The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2021. The record date for the dividend is 29 April 2022 and the payment date is 17 May 2022. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75