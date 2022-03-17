AvePoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Full year SaaS revenue of $85.6 million, up 64% year-over-year

Total ARR of $159.2 million, up 34% year-over-year

Cloud user base exceeds 9 million

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“AvePoint’s fourth quarter performance was a solid finish to our first year as a public company, which was highlighted by 64% SaaS revenue growth and 34% ARR growth, with an additional 36% growth in customers with ARR above 100k,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “As enterprises continue their long-term shift to SaaS based platforms, and we see increased application usage in 2022 and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on this massive opportunity, which will require the industry leading data management and collaboration security solutions that AvePoint offers. I’m incredibly thankful to our team for their continued focus on expanding our unique product offerings, enhancing our channel business, and delivering exceptional service to our existing multi-cloud customers."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $53.8 million, up 17% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $24.3 million, up 52% from the fourth quarter of 2020, and term license and support revenue was $13.7 million, a decline of 13% due to an adjustment in the timing of revenue recognition on term license contracts, which resulted in the deferral of an additional $4.4 million of revenue into future periods. Excluding the effects of this adjustment, total revenue growth would have been 26% and term license and support growth would have been 15%.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $191.9 million, up 27% from 2020. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $85.6 million, up 64% from 2020, and term license and support revenue was $51.0 million, up 31% from 2020. Adjusting for the change in the timing of revenue recognition of $4.4 million, total revenue would have been up 30% and term license and support revenue would have increased 42% from 2020.

Free cash flow of $3.1 million for the full year 2021 and $271 million of cash and short-term investments as of the end of the year.

Fourth Quarter Key Highlights

Grew total ARR 34% year-over-year to $159.2 million.

Increased dollar-based net retention rate to 110%, up 3 percentage points year-over-year.

Eclipsed 2,800 total channel partners in 2021, of which, roughly three quarters are managed service providers (MSPs). AvePoint’s channel presence has further expanded to include over 100 cloud marketplaces and distributors across 7 continents.

Expanded cloud user base to 9.4 million, up 34% from 7.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021 Report. According to the report, AvePoint offers strong capabilities in Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce backup capabilities, and was the only vendor to receive a differentiated rating in all three criteria.

Share Repurchase Program

AvePoint’s Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for AvePoint to buy back its outstanding common shares. Under the share repurchase program, AvePoint has the authority to buy up to a maximum of $150 million worth of shares, over the next three years, via acquisitions in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. AvePoint is not obligated to make any purchases and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Financial Outlook

AvePoint is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2022 as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Guidance : Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $48.0 million to $49.0 million or approximately 25% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(6.0) to $(6.5) million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, March 17, 2022, to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. In order for AvePoint’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. AvePoint believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of its historical financial performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint 's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact:

ICR for AvePoint, Inc.

Marc P. Griffin

ir@avepoint.com

646-277-1290

Media Contact:

AvePoint, Inc.

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

201-201-8143

AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: SaaS $ 24,325 $ 16,040 $ 85,580 $ 52,074 Term license and support 13,678 15,677 50,970 38,949 Services 10,558 7,967 31,919 34,140 Maintenance 4,862 5,625 21,022 23,462 Perpetual license 415 813 2,418 2,908 Total revenue 53,838 46,122 191,909 151,533 Cost of revenue: SaaS 5,169 3,194 19,039 11,050 Term license and support 236 673 950 1,930 Services 9,198 6,484 30,726 26,089 Maintenance 341 243 1,949 1,221 Total cost of revenue 14,944 10,594 52,664 40,290 Gross profit 38,894 35,528 139,245 111,243 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 27,024 26,664 100,512 76,545 General and administrative 15,035 15,954 59,221 36,872 Research and development 4,132 3,444 31,765 12,204 Depreciation and amortization 375 259 1,238 1,059 Total operating expenses 46,566 46,321 192,736 126,680 Loss from operations (7,672 ) (10,793 ) (53,491 ) (15,437 ) Gain on earn-out and warrant liabilities 7,583 — 21,233 — Interest income, net 22 15 102 41 Other expense, net (332 ) (187 ) (632 ) (511 ) Loss before income taxes (399 ) (10,965 ) (32,788 ) (15,907 ) Income tax expense 7,090 1,134 457 1,062 Net loss $ (7,489 ) $ (12,099 ) $ (33,245 ) $ (16,969 ) Net loss attributable to and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest (561 ) (27 ) (1,974 ) (27 ) Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc. $ (8,050 ) $ (12,126 ) $ (35,219 ) $ (16,996 ) Deemed dividends on preferred stock — (13,033 ) (32,928 ) (34,446 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (8,050 ) $ (25,159 ) $ (68,147 ) $ (51,442 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.57 ) Shares used in computing loss per share: Basic 182,133 98,107 141,596 89,638 Diluted 182,133 98,107 141,596 89,638





AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,217 $ 69,112 Short-term investments 2,411 992 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $838 and $1,767 at December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 59,223 48,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,573 2,343 Total current assets 336,424 120,697 Property and equipment, net 3,922 2,663 Deferred contract costs 38,926 31,943 Long-term unbilled receivables 8,049 5,499 Other assets 7,354 8,252 Total assets $ 394,675 $ 169,054 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,824 $ 774 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,062 26,245 Current portion of deferred revenue 79,714 65,203 Total current liabilities 116,600 92,222 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 8,555 9,485 Share-based awards classified as liabilities — 43,502 Earn-out shares liabilities 10,012 — Other non-current liabilities 3,943 3,658 Total liabilities 139,110 148,867 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Mezzanine equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 94,695 shares

authorized, 42,001 shares issued and outstanding with aggregate liquidation

preference of $403,361 at December 31, 2020 — 183,390 Redemption value of common shares — 25,074 Share-based awards classified as mezzanine equity — 1,489 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 5,210 3,061 Total mezzanine equity 5,210 213,014 Stockholders’ deficiency Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 and 243,360 shares authorized,

181,822 and 100,068 shares issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 18 12 Additional paid-in capital 625,056 105,159 Treasury stock (1,739 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,317 1,791 Accumulated deficit (375,297 ) (299,789 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficiency) 250,355 (192,827 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity (deficiency) $ 394,675 $ 169,054





AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (33,245 ) $ (16,969 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,238 1,059 Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 1,308 (378 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (740 ) 690 Stock-based compensation 59,508 33,767 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment (15 ) 80 Deferred income taxes (1,694 ) (433 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities (21,233 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and long-term unbilled receivables (14,949 ) (8,946 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,026 ) 1,204 Deferred contract costs and other assets (7,606 ) (3,236 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,257 971 Deferred revenue 16,742 11,311 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,545 19,120 Investing activities Maturity (purchase) of short-term investments (1,431 ) 2,391 Purchase of property and equipment (2,461 ) (1,023 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,892 ) 1,368 Financing activities Proceeds from recapitalization of Apex shares 491,563 — Payments of transaction fees (49,990 ) — Redemption of redeemable convertible preferred stock (130,925 ) (33,712 ) Redemption of Legacy AvePoint common stock (106,169 ) — Payments of transaction fees by Legacy AvePoint (2,998 ) (2,089 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,628 ) — Payment of net cash settlement for management options (7,530 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,566 612 Proceeds from sale of common shares of subsidiary 753 7,505 Repayments of capital leases (25 ) (49 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (300 ) Proceeds from issuance of Common stock, net of issuance costs — 58,669 Collection of promissory note — 284 Collection of non-recourse promissory note — 4,639 Net cash provided by financing activities 198,617 35,559 Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,165 ) 903 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 199,105 56,950 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 69,112 12,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 268,217 $ 69,112 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash received (paid) for: Interest $ 102 $ — Income taxes $ (3,430 ) $ 1,068 Non-cash investing and financing activities Issuance of common shares in exchange for issuance cost $ — $ 2,408 Property and equipment acquired under capital leases $ — $ 29



