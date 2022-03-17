U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends, Paying Monthly Since June 2007

San Antonio, TX, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce the continuation of monthly dividends and the purchase of $84,180 in GROW stock since increasing the limit to its annual share buyback program on February 23, 2022. The Company strategically repurchases stock on down days using an algorithm.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2022 and continuing through June 2022. The record dates are April 11, May 9 and June 13, and the payment dates will be April 25, May 23 and June 27.

At the March 16, 2022, closing price of $4.88, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 1.84% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.



The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.