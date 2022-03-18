IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 March 2022) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), which will be held on Monday 2 May 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CET at the Mainport by Inntel Hotel, Schiedamsedijk 140, 3011 EN, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The convocation, agenda and further documentation for the AGM will be available in the Investors’ section of IMCD’s website: www.imcdgroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-shareholders . The meeting will be held in person.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst other, nomination proposals for the Management Board and Supervisory Board, and a proposal to reappoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Full details of all voting items are included in the proxy materials published on the website. The materials also include the 2021 Annual Report as published on 25 February 2022, including the financial statements, the reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the 2021 Remuneration Report.

Shareholders are advised to check the information on the website regularly for any updates, including details on admission requirements relating to Covid-19.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 18 March 2022, 07:00 a.m. CET.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format.

Attachment