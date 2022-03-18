Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 11 March – 17 March 2022

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 11 March 17 March 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 11 March 2022 up to and including 17 March 2022 a total of 3,417,211 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.18 for a total amount of €38,214,370.60

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 208,885,539 representing 41.8% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation


 

 

