ABN AMRO announces significant risk transfer transaction with Blackstone

11 December 2025

Today, ABN AMRO announces a significant risk transfer (SRT) transaction with funds manged by Blackstone. This transaction provides first loss protection on a EUR 2 billion portfolio of large corporate loans.

The transaction underscores our commitment to creating more room for further profitable growth by actively managing portfolios. We expect the transaction will reduce the bank's risk-weighted assets by EUR 1.6 billion, while providing Blackstone with exposure to a diversified portfolio of ABN AMRO’s large corporate clients.

“We are proud to have completed the execution of our inaugural SRT transaction with Blackstone, with success and strategic discipline”, said Dan Dorner, Chief Commercial Officer Corporate Banking. “This aligns with our ambition to reallocate up to EUR 8 billion in risk-weighted assets by actively managing our portfolio. These types of transactions will enable us to grow further in sectors and products where we are competitive, have extensive expertise, and can achieve higher returns.”

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and deepen our relationship with ABN AMRO through this risk-sharing collaboration,” said Matthew Brest, Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. “This transaction highlights our shared commitment to innovation and supporting growth.”

This transaction follows earlier executed portfolio management transactions in January and in April 2025.

About ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO is one of the largest banks in the Netherlands. As a personal bank in the digital age, we bring convenience to everyday banking and offer customers our sector expertise in moments that matter. We are one of the largest retail banks in the Netherlands. Our Wealth Management client unit is one of the leading private banks in the Netherlands, Germany, France and Belgium. Through our Corporate Banking client unit, we provide banking and advisory products and services to companies in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. Through ABN AMRO Clearing, we are also one of the world's leading clearing banks. For more information, visit: www.abnamro.com



About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone’s over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

