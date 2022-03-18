MEGlobal and Capital Power Announce a 10-year Renewable Energy Agreement

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEGlobal Canada ULC (MEGlobal) has entered into a 10-year agreement with Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) to purchase a significant share of renewable energy (126 megawatts) from Capital Power’s Whitla Wind1 facility. The renewable energy is expected to meet the power needs at MEGlobal’s Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning April 1, 2022.



MEGlobal is a subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C. (EQUATE) and part of the EQUATE Group. MEGlobal has three operational sites in Alberta, located in Fort Saskatchewan and Lacombe County. These facilities produce ethylene glycol that is used to make essential products such as clothing, coolants and construction materials.

“Purchasing energy from renewable resources such as wind makes good sense for our company and the environment,” said Naser Aldousari, CEO of EQUATE. “This agreement exemplifies EQUATE’s dedication to delivering responsible product growth that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.”

“We’re excited to provide MEGlobal with renewable power for their operations in Alberta. As we work to power a sustainable future for people and planet, we’re committed to developing customized solutions that empower our partners to capitalize on the benefits of clean energy,” said Chris Kopecky, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal, Development and Commercial Officer. “Combined with our other renewable energy agreements, the additional phases of our Whitla Wind facility, representing a total of 151 MW of capacity, are now fully contracted for 100% of the energy generated and approximately 86% of the environmental attributes for 10 years.”

The carbon displacement from the agreement is estimated to be 2.119 MTCO2e. This is the equivalent of taking more than 461,000 cars off the road for a year, recycling over 90 million bags of waste instead of dumping in landfills, or the amount of greenhouse gases sequestered by 35,000,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.2

Whitla Wind consists of 3 phases. Phase 1 (202 MW) is owned by Capital Power (Whitla) L.P. and phases 2 and 3 (151 MW) are owned by Whitla 2 Wind Generation L.P. The renewable energy agreement referred to in this media release is for the capacity and related attributes from phases 2 and 3. Comparison numbers in this paragraph are calculated from the U.S. EPA website.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

About MEGlobal

MEGlobal is a global leader in the manufacture and marketing of ethylene glycol (EG). With a worldwide network, MEGlobal markets its products throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. MEGlobal embraces the principles of Responsible Care®, focusing on the safety of employees, neighbors, communities and the environment in every aspect of its operations. MEGlobal is a subsidiary of EQUATE and part of the EQUATE Group, one of the world’s largest producers of EG. Visit www.meglobal.biz for more information.

