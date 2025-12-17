Capital Power Announces Conversion Results for Its Preferred Shares (Series 1)

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) announced today that following the December 16, 2025 deadline for submitting notices to convert Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (the “Series 1 Shares”) into Cumulative Floating Rate Preference Shares, Series 2 (the “Series 2 Shares”), the number of Series 1 Shares tendered for conversion was less than one million. As a result, holders of Series 1 Shares are not entitled to convert their shares into Series 2 Shares, and no Series 2 Shares will be issued at this time. There were no Series 1 Shares tendered for conversion.

There are 5,000,000 Series 1 Shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CPX.PR.A. Effective December 31, 2025, the annual fixed dividend rate for the next five-year period has been reset to 4.95800%.

For more information on the terms of, rates and risks associated with an investment in the Series 1 Shares, please see Capital Power’s Short Form Prospectus dated December 8, 2010 which is available electronically on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca or on Capital Power's website at capitalpower.com.

