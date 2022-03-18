American Kidney Fund Earns 20th Consecutive Highest, 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is proud to announce today that it has attained a milestone 20th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the leading independent evaluator of nonprofits, and a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar). AKF is one of only three nonprofits nationwide to receive Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating for 20 years in a row—every year the organization has been rating nonprofits—and the only health nonprofit to achieve this honor for 2021.

Since 2001, Charity Navigator has provided the public with free access to data, tools and resources to guide philanthropic decision-making. The organization’s rating system evaluates nonprofits for their financial health, accountability and transparency.

“Less than 1% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 20 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that American Kidney Fund outperforms most other charities in America,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets American Kidney Fund apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Charity Navigator evaluates more than 8,000 charities using objective, data-driven analysis, and gives 4-star ratings only to the most fiscally responsible organizations. AKF ranks third on Charity Navigator’s Top Ten list of nonprofits with the most 4-star ratings, demonstrating that AKF is exceptionally positioned to fulfill its mission to fight kidney disease and help people live healthier lives, and illustrating its steadfast commitment to outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar. AKF is the only health nonprofit on the Top Ten list.

The highest award offered by Candid, the Platinum Seal of Transparency, recognizes that AKF has shared extensive data proving exemplary operational transparency in its mission. GuideStar merged with Foundation Center in 2019 to form Candid, a charity watchdog that tracks nonprofits’ financials and practices implemented to achieve strategic goals.

“No kidney organization impacts more lives directly than AKF,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Kidney disease is a life-altering condition that imposes enormous physical, emotional and financial burdens. We use 97 cents of every donated dollar to its maximum efficiency, delivering programs that help people live healthier lives. We are proud to receive our 20th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, both milestones that signify donors can trust in AKF and be confident that their contributions will be used to fight kidney disease on all fronts.”

Charity Navigator’s ratings empower donors to make smart decisions regarding their charitable contributions by confirming an organization’s ability to efficiently use its contributions, how well it sustains its programs and services and how committed it is to good governance, best practices and transparency.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.