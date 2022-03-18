Gofore Plc: Managers’ transactions – Hurnonen

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 MARCH 2022 AT 15:30



Managers' Transactions – Hurnonen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ville Hurnonen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Oyj

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11685/7/6

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2022-03-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 315 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 315 Volume weighted average price: 22.1 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.