Announcement from Eimskip

Böðvar Örn Kristinsson has been appointed Executive Vice President of Iceland Domestic Operations but he served as interim EVP since October 14th 2021.

Böðvar Örn has worked for Eimskip for 17 years in projects related to Iceland domestic transport e.g. in sales and as operations manager. For the past years he has been Senior Manager of Iceland Land Transport division and therefore he has extensive knowledge of the Company as well as the transportation industry.

Böðvar holds a B.S. degree in business from Bifrost University and a M.Sc. in transportation economics and logistics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Böðvar is married to Þórdís Ómarsdóttir and they have three children.