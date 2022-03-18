Worldline - Group exposure to the situation in Ukraine and Russia

English French

Update on Worldline exposure

to the situation in Ukraine and Russia

Paris La Défense, March 18, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in the payments industry, informs about its Group exposure to the situation in Ukraine and Russia according to European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) relayed by the French regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) recommendations.

Considering the development of the situation in Ukraine and the geopolitical context, the Worldline Group, in compliance with its corporate policies, has been immediately enforcing all the international sanctions applicable to Russia and will pursue doing so as long as necessary.

In line with the recommendations of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) relayed by the French regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the Group confirms that its business related to Russia is limited, representing only c. 1.5% of its 2021 estimated proforma annual Worldline Group’s revenue on continued operations, mainly from its online acceptance business, operated from outside Russia and allowing domestic consumers to transact online with non-Russian international Merchants.

More broadly, while having no business exposure to Ukraine, other Eastern European neighboring countries to Russia and Ukraine1,represent only c. 1.5% of the estimated proforma annual Group's revenues in 2021 on continued operations, of which circa half of it related to transaction processing activities (Financial Services) in the Baltics. These activities are not impacted by the current conflict in Ukraine.

Moreover, the Group has no significant exposure to Russian software solutions or subcontractors impacted by the ongoing sanctions or those who could be, due to its internal development policy of its own solutions.

Forthcoming events

April 27, 2022 Q1 2022 revenue

June 9, 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

July 27, 2022 H1 2022 results

October 25, 2022 Q3 2022 revenue

