OTC Markets Group Welcomes Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), a premium finance company providing premium finance solutions to businesses and individuals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. was previously privately-held.



Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SPFX.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. companies through standards tailored for company reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables companies to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are extremely excited to begin trading on OTCQX,” says William Koppelmann, CEO. “What started out as a small regional company over twenty years ago has now grown into a nationally recognized brand through the loyalty and commitment of over 1,000 independent insurance agents. Our unwavering commitment to personal service is the key to our success as we continue to grow. That’s what we mean when we say, ‘Local Presence, National Power™.’”

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. is a premium finance company providing premium finance solutions to businesses and individuals. With over 200 collective years of premium finance experience, Standard Premium Finance is best positioned to consult and assist our valued partner agents and client base on every aspect of premium financing. Standard is an industry-leading premium finance company with annual loan originations of approximately $100 million with loan options ranging from $500 to over $500,000.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com