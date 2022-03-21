Progress Releases 35+ New DataDirect Connectors for Strategic Decision-Making

New connectors provide real-time access to Foursquare, Google Calendar, Twitter, WordPress, YouTube, Zoom and more to help organizations bridge the data gap for analytics-driven effectiveness



BEDFORD, Mass., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the availability of 35+ new Progress® DataDirect® connectors to help organizations overcome the challenge of accessing data and business intelligence from disparate applications. Adding to an industry-leading portfolio of pre-built connectors, the new series provides fast and direct access to a variety of popular data sources, including Foursquare, Google Calendar, Twitter, WordPress, YouTube, Zoom and more.

Data connectivity is increasingly critical to companies’ ability to win, serve and retain their customers. In order to leverage that data, they must have access to quality information from various sources that provide impactful metrics from which they can build a plan of action. Data connectors are an essential component of data integration which enables enterprises to integrate various data sources and turn the information into actionable insights. With DataDirect connectors, organizations can seamlessly connect any data source, both in the cloud and on-premises, to any application in a secure, reliable and high-performing way—arming them with the insights they need, regardless of infrastructure, to drive revenue and customer success.

“Businesses the world over are tasked with leveraging technology in new and unique ways in the face of disparate workforces, hybrid events and a future of work that is continuing to evolve. To be successful, every organization needs to leverage new sources of data that are highly distributed, diverse, and dynamic, which is difficult, at best,” said Stewart Bond, Director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software research at IDC. “Data access and integration has become a mandatory requirement, as organizations look to tap into new data types to better understand customers, business operations, and economic conditions, to compete effectively in a digital-first world.”

The new DataDirect connectors offer direct real-time connectivity to a vast array of popular data sources:

Back Office: Sage Cloud, Square, Xero, Zoho CRM

Sage Cloud, Square, Xero, Zoho CRM Cloud Data Warehouse: Azure Reserved VM Instances

Azure Reserved VM Instances DevOps: Qmetry

Qmetry Big Data: Azure Data Lake Storage

Azure Data Lake Storage MarTech: Ahrefs, BigCommerce, eBay, Foursquare, Google AdSense, Google Calendar, Google Campaign Manager, Google Contacts, Google Search Ads 360, Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Marketo, PayPal, QuickBooks, Quora Ads, Semrush, Tumblr, Twitter, Wistia, WordPress

Ahrefs, BigCommerce, eBay, Foursquare, Google AdSense, Google Calendar, Google Campaign Manager, Google Contacts, Google Search Ads 360, Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Marketo, PayPal, QuickBooks, Quora Ads, Semrush, Tumblr, Twitter, Wistia, WordPress Relational/Analytics: Salesforce Einstein, YouTube Analytics

Salesforce Einstein, YouTube Analytics SaaS/Cloud: Azure Compute, Azure Resource Health, Confluence Cloud, DocuSign, Google Drive, Salesforce Chatter, ServiceNow, Stripe, Yelp, YouTube, Zoom

“With more data being generated than ever before, it’s often the unique and newer data sources that provide the nuggets of insights. When these bits of data are analyzed, the results can make substantial differences for organizations,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “Progress understands this, and continually develops additional connections to data sources that are important to our customers and partners.”

Long used by thousands of enterprises and the leading vendors in analytics, BI and data management, Progress DataDirect connectors provide easy integration to all leading platforms , so data that is generated within organizations can be reported and analyzed to drive better decisions. Progress provides standards-based connectivity via JDBC, ODBC and ADO.NET and its connectors work with any BI tool to easily address customers’ unique pain points.

To view the full list of DataDirect connectors, go to https://www.progress.com/connectors#data-connectors . To learn how the connectors are customized to provide enhanced performance and functionality for Power BI and Tableau, register for the webinar, “Ask Me Anything: Data Access for BI and Analytics .”

