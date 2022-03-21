ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Mar-22
|59,132
|€545.52
|€32,257,599.94
|15-Mar-22
|67,181
|€531.67
|€35,718,162.58
|16-Mar-22
|53,048
|€569.69
|€30,220,814.33
|17-Mar-22
|52,484
|€584.50
|€30,677,097.44
|18-Mar-22
|51,032
|€591.76
|€30,198,803.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
