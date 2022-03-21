ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Mar-22 59,132 €545.52 €32,257,599.94 15-Mar-22 67,181 €531.67 €35,718,162.58 16-Mar-22 53,048 €569.69 €30,220,814.33 17-Mar-22 52,484 €584.50 €30,677,097.44 18-Mar-22 51,032 €591.76 €30,198,803.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



