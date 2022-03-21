Little Leaves Behavioral Services Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Miami Lakes, Florida

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced its new location in Miami Lakes, Florida (14645 NW 77th Ave., Suite 105), is open and accepting clients. Marking its second center in the South Florida region, the expansion reflects Little Leaves’ commitment to the community, serving additional families to help more children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed.



Little Leaves’ Miami Lakes joins Little Leaves’ Weston as its two current Florida locations, while a third is scheduled to open in Coral Springs this summer. Little Leaves currently operates 11 centers across Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

The center’s team of highly trained professionals provide evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to help young people develop and learn. The program is specifically designed for children ages 18 months to 6 years with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve their school-readiness skills and build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partners with the child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.



“Little Leaves’ expansion in this region broadens families’ access to treatment that will help support children and improve their lives,” said Barbara Davis, Ph.D., BCBA-D, regional director South Florida, Little Leaves. “We are excited to widen our footprint and increase our role as a trusted resource for local families seeking important, high-quality ABA therapy.”

The new Little Leaves center will create 36 new employment opportunities for jobseekers, including experienced board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs), and have the capacity to serve up to 24 clients. At 7,512 square feet, the center includes specialized therapeutic and play spaces.



Davis, the interim director for the Miami Lakes center, is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who has worked with individuals with intellectual disabilities for more than a decade. Previously, she was the Little Leaves regional director for the DC-metro area. Since relocating to South Florida, Davis worked as a clinical director for two community-based residential programs serving both children and adults with intellectual disabilities and severe problem behavior. Additionally, she served in the Neurobehavioral Unit at Kennedy Krieger Institute in various roles. She holds a B.S. in psychology from the University of Florida, as well as an M.A. in Applied Behavior Analysis and a Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology, both from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Davis is a member of the Association for Behavior Analysis, the International Association for Professional Behavior Analysts, and the Florida Association of Behavior for Behavior Analysis. Her research has been presented at regional and national conferences and workshops and published in peer-reviewed journals.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For more information on enrollment, please visit https://littleleaves.org/miami-lakes/ or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org