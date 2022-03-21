A research conducted by Amber Grid revealed that GIPL pipeline has been fitted with EU certified components

English Lithuanian

In March, the gas transmission system operator Amber Grid carried out a research which identified that the pipeline fittings used in the construction of the GIPL gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania comply with the design and legal requirements and are suitable. The commission that carried out the research checked whether the certificates for the components were issued by European Union companies. During the research, the EU companies confirmed that they are the manufacturers of the components used in the pipeline and that their certificates are authentic. Following further tests, the experts found that the chemical composition of the parts was in line with the certificates issued and the technical requirements set out in the contract. The research was started a few weeks ago after Amber Grid received information on the certificates of the parts supposedly being inappropriate.

‘The GIPL gas interconnection is one of the most important strategic energy projects, the importance of which has grown even more in the context of recent geopolitical events and the war in Ukraine. Since the very beginning of the GIPL project, special attention has been paid to the selection of project contractors, quality assurance of works and equipment, and the timely construction of the pipeline. The implementation of the GIPL project is aimed at ensuring and strengthening Lithuania's national security, therefore we constantly carefully assessed the potential interests in blocking or delaying this strategic national project’, says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

On 21 March, 2022 the Board of Amber Grid was informed of the findings of the research, which stated that the components installed in the GIPL pipeline have EU certificates and comply with the design and technical safety requirements.

Amber Grid is aware that when completing the GIPL project, there was a dispute between the contractors, Alvora and Šiaulių dujotiekio statyba, over the contractual financial relations between the two companies. This dispute reveals information about the implementation of the GIPL project and the materials used, leading to doubts as to the reliability of the pipeline. In this context, it is important to note that Amber Grid and EPSO-G, which controls the company, are checking and will continue to check all information related to the project, as the company's main objective is a safe and reliable functioning of the gas transmission system and transparent implementation of projects.

Having completed the project, the reliability and safety of the GIPL pipeline was confirmed not only by Amber Grid but also by independent experts. As foreseen in the project plan, all the necessary tests were carried out, recording their results in protocols before the pipeline was put into operation. All welds in the GIPL pipeline were X-rayed, the key ones were ultrasonically inspected, and high-pressure hydraulic tests were carried out on the pipeline. Using high-resolution diagnostic equipment from German suppliers, the internal geometry of the pipe was checked by measuring the internal cavity of the pipeline with a special robot in search of possible mechanical damages. Having obtained positive internal diagnostics results, the pipeline was connected to the existing section. The pipeline was tested and all construction completion certificates were obtained, confirming that the pipeline complies with the legal requirements, is operational and provides strategic energy security for the country.



The GIPL connecting the Lithuanian and Polish pipelines will be fully operational in May. This will end Lithuania's and the other Baltic countries' dependence on gas supplies from Russia. This will be a historic moment for Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, which have so far been energy islands connected by pipelines to a single supplier - Gazprom.

