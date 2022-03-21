Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 14 to 18, 2022

English French

Paris, March 21, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 14 to 18, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 13 496 563.2946 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 1 730 555.2627 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 289 555.3792 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 284 555.3975 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 56 836 551.4319 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 23 905 552.2398 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 2 126 551.3239 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 2 133 551.3692 AQUIS TOTAL 100 799 553.2964

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/620e4b7e151adccc/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-March-14-to-18-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

