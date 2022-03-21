Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 14 to 18, 2022

Paris, FRANCE

 

Paris, March 21, 2022,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 14 to 18, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 13 496 563.2946 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 1 730 555.2627 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 289 555.3792 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/03/2022 FR0000121485 284 555.3975 AQUIS
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 56 836 551.4319 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 23 905 552.2398 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 2 126 551.3239 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/03/2022 FR0000121485 2 133 551.3692 AQUIS
      TOTAL 100 799 553.2964  

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/620e4b7e151adccc/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-March-14-to-18-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                      +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy                         +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                laura.levy@kering.com

 

 

 

