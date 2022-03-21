Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches Spring Specials for Destin Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springtime means spring break and beach vacations to many families. In an effort to help families offset the rising gasoline prices, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, one of the longest operating property management companies in Destin, Florida, is offering spring savings on Destin vacation rentals. With two new spring promotions—Spring Forward, which includes 10% off for stays at select properties now until April 15, and Late Spring Fling, which includes 10% off stays between April 18 and May 18, 2022, Newman-Dailey is offering beach lovers cost savings on Destin vacations this spring.

The Emerald Coast’s beaches provide an enjoyable spring vacation option, which is an easy drive from many Southeast and Midwest cities. From serene natural attractions to adrenaline-producing watersports, South Walton and Destin, Florida feature fun things to do both on and off the beach. Miles of pristine white sand beaches create an outdoor playground. Visitors to the region can take advantage of a day on the water with Destin boat rentals or schedule a chartered Destin fishing trip to discover why the area is coined the world’s luckiest fishing village. New activities, including snorkeling and scuba diving the area's artificial reefs, and electric bike rentals increase opportunities for personal adventure.

In addition to area activities, there is also an abundance of festive events and live music planned at outdoor venues for spring travelers. The week of April 20-24, the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival invites wine enthusiasts to sample wines from around the world while Moon Crush live music event welcomes music lovers to enjoy popular artists including Brandi Carlisle, Lake Street Dive, Ben Harper and My Morning Jacket, among others. Live music continues through May with weekly performances at Concerts in the Village within the Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The week of May 8-14, visitors can be part of supporting a movement to eradicate an invasive species from the Gulf of Mexico by attending the Annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar at HarborWalk Village.

Families staying at a participating Newman-Dailey vacation rentals will Be Rewarded with complimentary seasonal beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach each day of their stay, as well as discounts, and special offers. In addition, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include a virtual gift card good toward free activities, including a dolphin cruise, parasailing, a snorkeling adventure, Big Kahuna’s Waterpark and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Destin vacation rentals, including Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton and Destin vacation homes. Details about the Destin area and Newman-Dailey Resort Properties spring promotions, including Spring Forward* and Late Spring Fling* promotions are available online at DestinVacation.com. Some restrictions apply.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 36 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

