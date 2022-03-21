Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2021 on March 21, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In March 2021, we initiated a significant transformation effort which has positioned the Company to now build on a simplified business model which is delivering improved margins and returns through operational efficiencies and G&A cost controls, accompanied by increased pricing and utilization associated with higher activity levels. Our results for the fourth quarter reflect our focus on a more disciplined approach, both operationally and financially. Our well established, high quality products and services delivered from key locations positioned in our target markets continue to be attractive to our customers. We remain committed not only to the performance our people and equipment are known for delivering, but also to adding value for stakeholders.”

Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman of the Board, added “Superior is well positioned to take advantage of the commodity price increases you’re seeing in the market today. The Company emerged from bankruptcy without any debt, significant cash, and is generating free cash flow putting it in position to be a value-adding participant in the oilfield service sector. Our growing cash balance and industry leading brands provide the Company optionality to participate in further sector consolidation.”

Moore further commented, “Demand is high and increasing for our less labor-intensive rental businesses, especially premium drill pipe and bottom hole drill assembly accessories, where we benefit from significant capacity accumulated through consistent investments over time. The availability of tools to the market is expected to be tested and we will continue to invest the majority of our 2022 capital spending into these businesses. Following our disciplined approach, our businesses will remain primarily focused on markets and geographies with a proven track record of success through the cycles.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported a loss from operations of $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 on revenue of $198.4 million. This compares to a loss from operations of $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 on revenues of $178.6 million. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported a loss from operations of $36.5 million on revenues of $145.5 million.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.1 million for the quarter, an increase compared to $31.4 million in third quarter 2021. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The valuation process under fresh start accounting caused certain fully depreciated assets to be assigned an estimated fair value of $197.5 million and remaining useful life of less than 36 months. Depreciation expense for the full year was $214.0 million. Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 is expected to be approximately $86.8 million and $57.8 million, respectively.

Full Year 2021 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s loss from operations was $155.1 million, on revenue of $694.7 million as compared with loss from operations of $133.3 million on revenue of $667.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the full year was $126.2 million. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7% compared to revenue of $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore revenue was $52.0 million in the fourth quarter of
2021, generally flat compared to revenue of $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. International revenue was $111.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% compared to revenue of $94.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $82.8 million, a 9% increase from third quarter 2021 revenue of $76.2 million. The Well Services segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $115.6 million, a 13% increase from the third quarter 2021 revenue of $102.4 million.

Discontinued Operations

The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $6.1 million on revenue of $5.3 million.   This compares to a net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.2 million on revenue of $17.0 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter 2021, assets held for sale totaled $37.5 million, which includes approximately $23.5 million of assets relating to various real estate holdings across US basins that we expect to monetize in 2022.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets through December 31, 2021 are $98.3 million. Additionally, at December 31, 2021 the Company owned 4.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Liquidity

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $427.8 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $79.8 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

As of February 28, 2022, the Company owned 3.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 2473345. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 2473345. The call will be available for replay until April 18, 2022 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes that this non-GAAP measure provides investors useful information about operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 through 12 of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except earnings per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2021(1) 2020
           
Revenues $198,436  $145,453  $178,583  $694,682  $667,249 
           
Cost of revenues  124,844   90,118   126,071   452,025   408,131 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  61,603   26,879   59,208   228,217   115,771 
General and administrative expenses  33,158   56,052   33,671   128,627   205,773 
Restructuring expenses  2,419   4,787   4,712   24,222   47,055 
Other expenses  17,714   -   (1,098)  16,726   - 
Reduction in value of assets  -   4,165   -   -   23,775 
           
Loss from operations  (41,302)  (36,548)  (43,981)  (155,135)  (133,256)
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest income (expense), net  937   (17,727)  647   2,533   (92,426)
Reorganization items, net  -   -   -   335,560   (19,520)
Other expense  (629)  (23,940)  (6,224)  (9,233)  (9,229)
           
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (40,994)  (78,215)  (49,558)  173,725   (254,431)
           
Income tax benefit (expense)  17,748   14,543   9,518   (26,705)  26,888 
           
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  (23,246)  (63,672)  (40,040)  147,020   (227,543)
           
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax  (6,102)  (30,686)  (5,161)  (40,421)  (168,687)
           
Net income (loss) $(29,348) $(94,358) $(45,201) $106,599  $(396,230)
           
(1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
                     
No earnings per share information is presented due to the change in reporting entity as a result of our emergence from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2021.
                     


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
  12/31/2021 12/31/2020
ASSETS    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $314,974  $188,006 
Accounts receivable, net  182,432   158,516 
Income taxes receivable  5,099   8,891 
Prepaid expenses  15,861   31,793 
Inventory  60,603   77,027 
Other current assets  6,701   9,171 
Investment in equity securities  25,735   - 
Assets held for sale  37,528   242,104 
Total current assets  648,933   715,508 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net  356,274   408,107 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  25,154   33,317 
Goodwill  -   138,677 
Notes receivable  60,588   72,129 
Restricted cash  79,561   80,178 
Intangible and other long-term assets, net  28,998   53,163 
Total assets $1,199,508  $1,501,079 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)  
     
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $43,080  $50,330 
Accrued expenses  116,882   114,777 
Liabilities held for sale  5,607   46,376 
Total current liabilities  165,569   211,483 
     
Decommissioning liabilities  190,380   134,436 
Operating lease liabilities  19,193   29,464 
Deferred income taxes  12,441   5,288 
Other long-term liabilities  70,192   123,261 
Total non-current liabilities  292,206   292,449 
Liabilities Subject to Compromise  -   1,335,794 
Total Liabilities  457,775   1,839,726 
     
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  741,733   (338,647)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,199,508  $1,501,079 
     


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
  Twelve months ended
  December 31,
  2021(1) 2020
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $106,599  $(396,230)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities    
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  261,860   146,793 
Reduction in value of assets  -   141,110 
Reorganization items, net  (354,279)  18,087 
Other non-cash items  48,645   29,057 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  1,442   63,400 
Net cash from operating activities  64,267   2,217 
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Payments for capital expenditures  (37,187)  (47,653)
Proceeds from sales of assets  98,280   50,039 
Proceeds from sales of equity securities  4,099   - 
Net cash from investing activities  65,192   2,386 
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Other  (3,419)  (14,194)
Net cash from financing activities  (3,419)  (14,194)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  311   2,387 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  126,351   (7,204)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  268,184   275,388 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $394,535  $268,184 
     
     
(1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation for the full year 2021 consolidated cash flows presented above to the Successor and Predecessor periods can be found on page 12 of this document. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
         


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended
  December 31, September 30,
  2021
 2020
 2021
       
U.S. land      
Rentals $29,907  $11,885  $25,627 
Well Services  4,588   7,912   6,638 
Total U.S. land  34,495   19,797   32,265 
       
U.S. offshore      
Rentals  27,356   25,285   28,997 
Well Services  24,661   21,065   22,756 
Total U.S. offshore  52,017   46,350   51,753 
       
International      
Rentals  25,530   21,638   21,593 
Well Services  86,394   57,668   72,972 
Total International  111,924   79,306   94,565 
Total Revenues $198,436  $145,453  $178,583 
       


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
       
  Three months ended Year ended
  December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2021 2021 2021
Revenues      
Rentals $82,793  $76,217  $287,034 
Well Services  115,643   102,366   407,648 
Corporate and other  -   -   - 
Total Revenues $198,436  $178,583  $694,682 
       
Income (Loss) from Operations      
Rentals $2,309  $(6,046) $(13,147)
Well Services  (25,560)  (18,229)  (59,913)
Corporate and other  (18,051)  (19,706)  (82,075)
Total loss from Operations $(41,302) $(43,981) $(155,135)
       
Adjusted EBITDA      
Rentals $44,179  $35,595  $144,775 
Well Services  9,511   8,894   32,323 
Corporate and other  (13,581)  (13,042)  (50,897)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $40,109  $31,447  $126,201 
       
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.
             


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended Year ended
  December 31,September 30, December 31,
  2021 2021 2021
       
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(23,246) $(40,040) $147,020 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 61,603   59,208   228,217 
Interest (income) expense, net  (937)  (647)  (2,533)
Income taxes  (17,748)  (9,518)  26,705 
Reorganization items  -   -   (335,560)
Restructuring expenses  2,419   4,712   24,222 
Other expenses(1)  17,714   (1,098)  16,726 
Other (income) expense  629   6,224   9,233 
Other adjustments(2)  (325)  12,606   12,171 
Adjusted EBITDA $40,109  $31,447  $126,201 
       
       
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.
             
(1)Other expenses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.5 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.2 million related to our Rentals segment. Other expenses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets.
             
(2)Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.
             


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, 2021
    Well Corporate Consolidated
  Rentals Services and Other Total
         
Loss from continuing operations $2,309  $(25,560) $(18,051) $(41,302)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  40,469   19,083   2,051   61,603 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   2,419   2,419 
Other expenses and adjustments(1) (2)  1,401   15,988   -   17,389 
Adjusted EBITDA $44,179  $9,511  $(13,581) $40,109 
         
  Three months ended September 30, 2021
    Well Corporate Consolidated
  Rentals Services and Other Total
         
Loss from continuing operations $(6,046) $(18,229) $(19,706) $(43,981)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  41,641   15,615   1,952   59,208 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   4,712   4,712 
Other expenses and adjustments(2)  -   11,508   -   11,508 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,595  $8,894  $(13,042) $31,447 
         
  Year ended December 31, 2021
    Well Corporate Consolidated
  Rentals Services and Other Total
         
Loss from continuing operations $(13,147) $(59,913) $(82,075) $(155,135)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  156,521   64,740   6,956   228,217 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   24,222   24,222 
Other expenses and adjustments(1) (2)  1,401   27,496   -   28,897 
Adjusted EBITDA $144,775  $32,323  $(50,897) $126,201 
         
         
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.
                 
(1)Other expenses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.5 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.2 million related to our Rentals segment. Other expenses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets.
                 
(2)Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.
                 


 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS TO PREDECESSOR AND SUCCESSOR PERIODS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
        
  Successor  Predecessor Combined
        
  For the Period February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021  For the Period January 1, 2021 through February 2, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021(1)
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net income (loss) $(162,178)  $268,777  $106,599 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities       
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  251,361    10,499   261,860 
Reduction in value of assets  -    -   - 
Reorganization items, net  -    (354,279)  (354,279)
Other non-cash items  (7,477)   56,122   48,645 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  (22,822)   24,264   1,442 
Net cash from operating activities  58,884    5,383   64,267 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Payments for capital expenditures  (34,152)   (3,035)  (37,187)
Proceeds from sales of assets  97,505    775   98,280 
Proceeds from sales of equity securities  4,099    -   4,099 
Net cash from investing activities  67,452    (2,260)  65,192 
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Other  (1,499)   (1,920)  (3,419)
Net cash from financing activities  (1,499)   (1,920)  (3,419)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  -    311   311 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  124,837    1,514   126,351 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  269,698    268,184   268,184 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $394,535   $269,698  $394,535 
        
        
(1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
              

 

