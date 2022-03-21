Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2021 on March 21, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In March 2021, we initiated a significant transformation effort which has positioned the Company to now build on a simplified business model which is delivering improved margins and returns through operational efficiencies and G&A cost controls, accompanied by increased pricing and utilization associated with higher activity levels. Our results for the fourth quarter reflect our focus on a more disciplined approach, both operationally and financially. Our well established, high quality products and services delivered from key locations positioned in our target markets continue to be attractive to our customers. We remain committed not only to the performance our people and equipment are known for delivering, but also to adding value for stakeholders.”

Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman of the Board, added “Superior is well positioned to take advantage of the commodity price increases you’re seeing in the market today. The Company emerged from bankruptcy without any debt, significant cash, and is generating free cash flow putting it in position to be a value-adding participant in the oilfield service sector. Our growing cash balance and industry leading brands provide the Company optionality to participate in further sector consolidation.”

Moore further commented, “Demand is high and increasing for our less labor-intensive rental businesses, especially premium drill pipe and bottom hole drill assembly accessories, where we benefit from significant capacity accumulated through consistent investments over time. The availability of tools to the market is expected to be tested and we will continue to invest the majority of our 2022 capital spending into these businesses. Following our disciplined approach, our businesses will remain primarily focused on markets and geographies with a proven track record of success through the cycles.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported a loss from operations of $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 on revenue of $198.4 million. This compares to a loss from operations of $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 on revenues of $178.6 million. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported a loss from operations of $36.5 million on revenues of $145.5 million.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.1 million for the quarter, an increase compared to $31.4 million in third quarter 2021. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The valuation process under fresh start accounting caused certain fully depreciated assets to be assigned an estimated fair value of $197.5 million and remaining useful life of less than 36 months. Depreciation expense for the full year was $214.0 million. Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 is expected to be approximately $86.8 million and $57.8 million, respectively.

Full Year 2021 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s loss from operations was $155.1 million, on revenue of $694.7 million as compared with loss from operations of $133.3 million on revenue of $667.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the full year was $126.2 million. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7% compared to revenue of $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore revenue was $52.0 million in the fourth quarter of

2021, generally flat compared to revenue of $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. International revenue was $111.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% compared to revenue of $94.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $82.8 million, a 9% increase from third quarter 2021 revenue of $76.2 million. The Well Services segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $115.6 million, a 13% increase from the third quarter 2021 revenue of $102.4 million.

Discontinued Operations

The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $6.1 million on revenue of $5.3 million. This compares to a net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.2 million on revenue of $17.0 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter 2021, assets held for sale totaled $37.5 million, which includes approximately $23.5 million of assets relating to various real estate holdings across US basins that we expect to monetize in 2022.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets through December 31, 2021 are $98.3 million. Additionally, at December 31, 2021 the Company owned 4.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Liquidity

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $427.8 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $79.8 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

As of February 28, 2022, the Company owned 3.1 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 2473345. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 2473345. The call will be available for replay until April 18, 2022 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes that this non-GAAP measure provides investors useful information about operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 through 12 of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2021(1) 2020 Revenues $ 198,436 $ 145,453 $ 178,583 $ 694,682 $ 667,249 Cost of revenues 124,844 90,118 126,071 452,025 408,131 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 61,603 26,879 59,208 228,217 115,771 General and administrative expenses 33,158 56,052 33,671 128,627 205,773 Restructuring expenses 2,419 4,787 4,712 24,222 47,055 Other expenses 17,714 - (1,098 ) 16,726 - Reduction in value of assets - 4,165 - - 23,775 Loss from operations (41,302 ) (36,548 ) (43,981 ) (155,135 ) (133,256 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 937 (17,727 ) 647 2,533 (92,426 ) Reorganization items, net - - - 335,560 (19,520 ) Other expense (629 ) (23,940 ) (6,224 ) (9,233 ) (9,229 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (40,994 ) (78,215 ) (49,558 ) 173,725 (254,431 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 17,748 14,543 9,518 (26,705 ) 26,888 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (23,246 ) (63,672 ) (40,040 ) 147,020 (227,543 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (6,102 ) (30,686 ) (5,161 ) (40,421 ) (168,687 ) Net income (loss) $ (29,348 ) $ (94,358 ) $ (45,201 ) $ 106,599 $ (396,230 ) (1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. No earnings per share information is presented due to the change in reporting entity as a result of our emergence from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2021.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,974 $ 188,006 Accounts receivable, net 182,432 158,516 Income taxes receivable 5,099 8,891 Prepaid expenses 15,861 31,793 Inventory 60,603 77,027 Other current assets 6,701 9,171 Investment in equity securities 25,735 - Assets held for sale 37,528 242,104 Total current assets 648,933 715,508 Property, plant and equipment, net 356,274 408,107 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,154 33,317 Goodwill - 138,677 Notes receivable 60,588 72,129 Restricted cash 79,561 80,178 Intangible and other long-term assets, net 28,998 53,163 Total assets $ 1,199,508 $ 1,501,079 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,080 $ 50,330 Accrued expenses 116,882 114,777 Liabilities held for sale 5,607 46,376 Total current liabilities 165,569 211,483 Decommissioning liabilities 190,380 134,436 Operating lease liabilities 19,193 29,464 Deferred income taxes 12,441 5,288 Other long-term liabilities 70,192 123,261 Total non-current liabilities 292,206 292,449 Liabilities Subject to Compromise - 1,335,794 Total Liabilities 457,775 1,839,726 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 741,733 (338,647 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,199,508 $ 1,501,079





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2021(1) 2020

Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 106,599 $ (396,230 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 261,860 146,793 Reduction in value of assets - 141,110 Reorganization items, net (354,279 ) 18,087 Other non-cash items 48,645 29,057 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,442 63,400 Net cash from operating activities 64,267 2,217 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (37,187 ) (47,653 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 98,280 50,039 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 4,099 - Net cash from investing activities 65,192 2,386 Cash flows from financing activities Other (3,419 ) (14,194 ) Net cash from financing activities (3,419 ) (14,194 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 311 2,387 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 126,351 (7,204 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 268,184 275,388 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 394,535 $ 268,184 (1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation for the full year 2021 consolidated cash flows presented above to the Successor and Predecessor periods can be found on page 12 of this document. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, September 30, 2021

2020

2021

U.S. land Rentals $ 29,907 $ 11,885 $ 25,627 Well Services 4,588 7,912 6,638 Total U.S. land 34,495 19,797 32,265 U.S. offshore Rentals 27,356 25,285 28,997 Well Services 24,661 21,065 22,756 Total U.S. offshore 52,017 46,350 51,753 International Rentals 25,530 21,638 21,593 Well Services 86,394 57,668 72,972 Total International 111,924 79,306 94,565 Total Revenues $ 198,436 $ 145,453 $ 178,583





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 Revenues Rentals $ 82,793 $ 76,217 $ 287,034 Well Services 115,643 102,366 407,648 Corporate and other - - - Total Revenues $ 198,436 $ 178,583 $ 694,682 Income (Loss) from Operations Rentals $ 2,309 $ (6,046 ) $ (13,147 ) Well Services (25,560 ) (18,229 ) (59,913 ) Corporate and other (18,051 ) (19,706 ) (82,075 ) Total loss from Operations $ (41,302 ) $ (43,981 ) $ (155,135 ) Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 44,179 $ 35,595 $ 144,775 Well Services 9,511 8,894 32,323 Corporate and other (13,581 ) (13,042 ) (50,897 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,109 $ 31,447 $ 126,201 We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (23,246 ) $ (40,040 ) $ 147,020 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 61,603 59,208 228,217 Interest (income) expense, net (937 ) (647 ) (2,533 ) Income taxes (17,748 ) (9,518 ) 26,705 Reorganization items - - (335,560 ) Restructuring expenses 2,419 4,712 24,222 Other expenses(1) 17,714 (1,098 ) 16,726 Other (income) expense 629 6,224 9,233 Other adjustments(2) (325 ) 12,606 12,171 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,109 $ 31,447 $ 126,201 We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments. (1)Other expenses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.5 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.2 million related to our Rentals segment. Other expenses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets. (2)Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Loss from continuing operations $ 2,309 $ (25,560 ) $ (18,051 ) $ (41,302 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 40,469 19,083 2,051 61,603 Restructuring expenses - - 2,419 2,419 Other expenses and adjustments(1) (2) 1,401 15,988 - 17,389 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,179 $ 9,511 $ (13,581 ) $ 40,109 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Loss from continuing operations $ (6,046 ) $ (18,229 ) $ (19,706 ) $ (43,981 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 41,641 15,615 1,952 59,208 Restructuring expenses - - 4,712 4,712 Other expenses and adjustments(2) - 11,508 - 11,508 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,595 $ 8,894 $ (13,042 ) $ 31,447 Year ended December 31, 2021 Well Corporate Consolidated Rentals Services and Other Total Loss from continuing operations $ (13,147 ) $ (59,913 ) $ (82,075 ) $ (155,135 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 156,521 64,740 6,956 228,217 Restructuring expenses - - 24,222 24,222 Other expenses and adjustments(1) (2) 1,401 27,496 - 28,897 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,775 $ 32,323 $ (50,897 ) $ 126,201 We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments. (1)Other expenses for the fourth quarter comprised $15.5 million related to our Wells Services segment, which includes approximately $11.7 million from exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd, and $2.2 million related to our Rentals segment. Other expenses primarily relate to charges recorded as part of our strategic disposal of low margin assets in line with our Transformation Project strategy and includes gains/losses on asset sales, as well as impairments primarily related to long-lived assets. (2)Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS TO PREDECESSOR AND SUCCESSOR PERIODS (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Combined For the Period February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021 For the Period January 1, 2021 through February 2, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021(1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (162,178 ) $ 268,777 $ 106,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 251,361 10,499 261,860 Reduction in value of assets - - - Reorganization items, net - (354,279 ) (354,279 ) Other non-cash items (7,477 ) 56,122 48,645 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (22,822 ) 24,264 1,442 Net cash from operating activities 58,884 5,383 64,267 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (34,152 ) (3,035 ) (37,187 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 97,505 775 98,280 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 4,099 - 4,099 Net cash from investing activities 67,452 (2,260 ) 65,192 Cash flows from financing activities Other (1,499 ) (1,920 ) (3,419 ) Net cash from financing activities (1,499 ) (1,920 ) (3,419 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - 311 311 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 124,837 1,514 126,351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 269,698 268,184 268,184 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 394,535 $ 269,698 $ 394,535 (1)Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.





