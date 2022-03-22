Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents
The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
|WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave
|Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131