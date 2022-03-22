Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the First-Quarter 2022 Results

LONDON, March 22 , 2022 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT, 14:00 BST) at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), Filipstad Brygge 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway.

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

A live video webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/

Registration is required and all viewers will have the option to ask questions.

Also, those who want to dial in and join the conference must register prior to the conference using the following link here .

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or 'the Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





