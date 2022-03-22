GBT Is Concluding Its qTerm Vitals Device With Temperature Measurement Algorithms Enhancements

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is concluding its qTerm vitals device with temperature measurement enhanced algorithms, with the goal further improving its accuracy and feedback. The code enhancements were made within high system’s level to advance the finger, device, and ambient temperature interactions and reporting. Testing was conducted to finalize qTerm GEN III prototype device and based on the collected data, GBT has finalized the device’s functionality and features. qTerm, a human vitals intelligent device is targeted to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for body temperature, including a coprocessor microchip that provides advanced calibration algorithm to assist users with qTerm’s usage. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and a synchronized web widget to keep a history and provide health analytics. The widget enables the user to view qTerm’s results worldwide, making it an efficient remote telemedicine technology. The device is planned to use GBT’s AI technology for ongoing vitals’ data recordation, analytics, and health monitoring. In case of abnormalities the system will alert, advising further health related steps. The system will be offering API (Application Programming Interface) capabilities to be connected to hospitals and clinics health system, enabling health professional to view patient’s history and analytics. GEN III prototype has gone through enclosure, circuit, and software modifications to attain a stable and accurate results, targeting personal and clinics usage.



"Upon robust code modifications completion, we are concluding our qTerm human vitals device. qTerm GEN III went through enclosure structure, electronics and software changes and we believe it is now ready for commercialization. The most recent code enhancements were aimed to further improve human/device temperature reporting and measurements interactions. Due to the temperature sensitivity of human’s extremities it's a challenging task to measure body temperature taking into effect the ambient and external conditions. For example, if a user measures his/her body temperature immediately after being in a cold or hot environment, it may lead to an inaccurate result due to the affected finger’s extremity temperature. In such case the device will warn to wait in a normal room temperature for temperature stabilization before re-measuring vitals. The device will be accompanied by a mobile application for iOS and Android platforms, connected via Bluetooth. A synchronized web-based widget will be available on qTerm’s web site to enabling viewing user’s anywhere around the world. The widget also provides historical information, analytics and health related charts, making qTerm an efficient technology for worldwide telemedicine. Our Artificial Intelligence technology is the system’s brains and will be trained with the user’s vitals data. It will process the data, keep history, perform analytics, and provide an ongoing, personal health monitoring. The system will have API capabilities to easily connect to hospitals and clinics computerized health systems. We are now looking into qTerm’s commercialization and evaluating production possibilities. The fact that qTerm’s readings can be viewed worldwide, we believe this makes it a robust telemedicine technology to keep our lives safer and healthier,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private- mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

