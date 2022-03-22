Red Cross aid reaching people in Ukraine and surrounding countries

English French

OTTAWA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross wishes to thank Canadians for their generous financial donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. As of March 21st, Canadian donations have reached $119 million. This includes $30 million in matching funds from the Government of Canada. Donations are helping Red Cross to provide direct support to those affected by the Ukraine conflict.



To date, the Canadian Red Cross has already contributed $82.5 million of these funds to the international Red Cross response, with approximately two-thirds of that amount to support people in Ukraine and one-third of that amount to help people displaced in surrounding countries. Funds are being used to provide neutral and impartial emergency assistance such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support, and other urgent items to help those in need. The Canadian Red Cross has also mobilized nine Canadian humanitarian aid workers to support the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement operations in the region, with additional personnel ready to support as needed.

“We want to thank Canadians and the Government of Canada for supporting the work of the Red Cross to provide direct aid to people in Ukraine and to those who are displaced in surrounding countries,” said Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO of Canadian Red Cross. “Financial donations are helping Red Cross teams to provide emergency supplies and support to people who are living in dire situations due to the conflict in Ukraine. The Red Cross will continue to help meet immediate and evolving needs in the affected region in the weeks and months ahead.”

The strength of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement is its ability to mobilize personnel, equipment, and critical supplies directly through local National Societies to help people affected by emergencies all over the world. The Red Cross has been on the ground in Ukraine prior to the escalation of this conflict and has already distributed 400 tons of humanitarian aid across the country, including food, bedding, blankets, tents, water, and hygiene items. To date, Red Cross teams in the region have assisted approximately 700,000 people who have been displaced. The Red Cross will continue to be there to provide life-saving emergency assistance to people in Ukraine, and in the surrounding countries where more than two million people have fled to for safety.

To date:

Donations made to the Canadian Red Cross for its Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal have reached $119 million to date, including $30 million in matching funds from the Government of Canada.

The Canadian Red Cross has contributed $82.5 million to the International Red Cross response to date.

More than 400 tons of humanitarian aid has already been distributed by the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Approximately 700,000 displaced people have been assisted by Red Cross teams in the region to date.

31,000 emergency relief items from Canada, such as blankets, tarps and cooking supplies have been sent to the region to support those affected.

Nine Canadian Red Cross humanitarian experts will join 88 other international experts mobilized to support the response in the region.

As a neutral and impartial organization, the Red Cross has unique access to providing humanitarian assistance to people affected both in Ukraine and surrounding countries.



People living in Canada wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal:

Online at redcross.ca

By calling 1-800-418-1111

By texting UKRAINE to 20222 to donate $10



(Please note, only donations made to Canadian charities are eligible for a Canadian tax receipt.)

