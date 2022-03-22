American Kidney Fund Announces 2022 Class of Corporate Members Providing Support in the Fight Against Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced the 2022 class of Members in its Corporate Membership Program. Through these strategic partnerships, Corporate Members provide essential support to AKF in its fight against kidney disease on all fronts—from prevention through post-transplant living.

“We are grateful for our 2022 Corporate Members, whose funding plays a vital role in creating, expanding and sustaining the resources and programs AKF provides to support the kidney community,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “We look forward to working with our new partners as well as continuing partnerships with previous Members to improve the lives of those living with and affected by kidney disease.”

The 2022 class of AKF Corporate Members includes:

Champion Level : Amgen; Boehringer Ingelheim/Lilly; GSK and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on its constituents and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit.

Corporate Members fund AKF’s essential work, including:

Award-winning, evidence-based kidney health education resources that reach millions of people living with kidney disease, caregivers, living organ donors and health care providers each year

Network of over 17,000 AKF Ambassadors who advocate for public policy that improves the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org