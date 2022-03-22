Annette Anthony Appointed Director of Corporate Engagement at EXIT Realty

Mississauga, ON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced the appointment of Annette Anthony to the position of Director of Corporate Engagement.



Anthony’s passion for working with real estate professionals started in 2001, teaching consistent, measurable strategies to agents and grew to impact thousands of real estate professionals across North America. She joined EXIT Realty Corp. International in 2014 in the position of Vice President, Technology Engagement. Along with her current duties, her new role will include providing data and information to all head office departments, regions, franchisees, and associates on opportunities for growth.



A key company differentiator under Anthony’s direction is the Engagement Leader initiative. The program involves the appointment of volunteer agents in EXIT brokerages with whom Anthony shares a monthly tip about EXIT’s tools and resources for them to teach to their peers during office meetings and one-on-one. This initiative has been widely successful in both teaching EXIT’s thousands of agents how to use the company’s resources and with adoption. There are hundreds of Engagement Leaders in EXIT offices across the U.S. and Canada.



“Annette is such an asset for EXIT,” said Bonnell. “She is focused on growth for everyone in this organization and is using her unique skills of helping people implement what works to help them excel.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.



Attachment