Swift Navigation Opens an Office in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced it has opened an office in the Minato ward of Tokyo, Japan. This new location is in a thriving business district, close to Shinagawa Station and within walking distance to Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology.



This new office extends Swift’s international expansion—having opened its Australia office in 2019—and will support Swift’s growing team in the Japanese market as they work to provide partner and customer support in the region by Swift’s Managing Director of Japan and engineering staff. This office builds on supporting Swift's business commitment in the region.

“We are excited to continue to expand Swift’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region and this new office is indicative of the amazing growth of our team across the globe,” said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. “We look forward to supporting customers in the region who can benefit from Swift’s precise positioning solutions.”

“We look forward to continuing to build our local team in Tokyo to support Swift’s operations and bring the benefits of precise positioning to Japanese customers,” said Yoshitaka Asanuma, Managing Director, Japan for Swift Navigation. “Japanese companies are on the forefront of innovation and bringing the high accuracy of Swift’s solutions to their applications will build on that innovation.”

The new office is located at Shinagawa East One Tower 7F 2-16-1 Kounan, Minatoku, Tokyo, Japan. Learn more about Swift by visiting swiftnav.com or our Japanese website at swiftnav.com/jp .

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav.

Press Contact:

Swift Navigation

press@swiftnav.com