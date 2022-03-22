NVIDIA Announces Omniverse Cloud to Connect Tens of Millions of Designers and Creators

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA today announced Omniverse Cloud, a suite of cloud services that gives artists, creators, designers and developers instant access to the NVIDIA Omniverse ™ platform for 3D design collaboration and simulation from up to billions of devices.



Among Omniverse Cloud’s services is Nucleus Cloud, a simple “one-click-to-collaborate” sharing tool that enables artists to access and edit large 3D scenes from anywhere, without having to transfer massive datasets. It also includes Omniverse Create , an app for technical designers, artists and creators to interactively build 3D worlds in real time; and View , an app for non-technical users to view Omniverse scenes streaming full simulation and rendering capabilities using the NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ platform, powered by NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs in the cloud.

“Designers working remotely collaborate as if in the same studio. Factory planners work inside a digital twin of the real plant to design a new production flow. Software engineers test a new software build on the digital twin of a self-driving car before releasing it to the fleet. A new wave of work is coming that can only be done in virtual worlds,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Omniverse Cloud will connect tens of millions of designers and creators, and billions of future AIs and robotic systems.”

Using Omniverse Cloud, creators can iterate, share and collaborate on models stored in Nucleus Cloud from anywhere, and instantly invite other collaborators to join a session by sending a link. Users or teams without high-end GeForce® or NVIDIA RTX systems — or the desire to stand up IT infrastructure — can take advantage of the full powers of Omniverse Create and View simply by subscribing to the Omniverse Cloud program.

In his keynote address at NVIDIA GTC , Huang showed a demo of the future of design featuring three human designers and one specialist Omniverse Avatar AI designer collaborating virtually in Omniverse Cloud, making design changes to an architectural project.

The team conversed using a standard web conferencing tool, while connected in a scene hosted in Nucleus Cloud. One human designer ran the Omniverse View app on their RTX-powered workstation, while the other two streamed Omniverse View from GeForce NOW to their laptop and tablet.

“At KPF, a global leader in architectural design, we value the ability of our designers to collaborate as seamlessly as possible by making cloud-first technologies available to them when they need it,” said Cobus Bothma, director of Applied Research at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. “Omniverse Cloud fits perfectly into that practice with the promise of excelling our visual and 3D design collaboration abilities by enabling our teams to work in Omniverse from any device, anywhere.”

The full Omniverse Cloud collection of services is under development. Nucleus Cloud for one-click simple sharing is accepting applications for early access .

To learn more about NVIDIA Omniverse, watch Huang’s GTC 2022 keynote . Register for GTC for free to attend sessions with NVIDIA and industry leaders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing, and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

