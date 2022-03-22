Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

22 March 2022

Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm on Thursday 28 April 2022 at the Company's registered office of Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Company has today published and posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report"), together with the Notice of AGM (the "Notice").

The Annual Report and the Notice together with new and existing Articles of Association are available at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations .

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685