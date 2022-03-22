Kroger and NVIDIA to Reinvent the Shopping Experience Through State-of-the-Art, AI-Enabled Applications and Services

CINCINNATI and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and NVIDIA today announced a strategic collaboration to reimagine the shopping experience using AI-enabled applications and services.



Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, and NVIDIA will build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger’s freshness initiatives, improve shipping logistics and create a better shopping experience in stores through digital twin simulations — virtual models designed to accurately reflect store layouts and other operations.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA supports Kroger’s ‘Fresh for Everyone’ commitment,” said Wesley Rhodes, vice president of Technology Transformation & Research and Development at Kroger. “We look forward to learning more about how AI and data analytics will further our journey to provide our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.”

The lab will be located in Kroger’s Cincinnati-based headquarters office. It will use the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite for retail, NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise to build digital twin simulations and NVIDIA cuOpt to explore logistics optimizations. The initial installation will use nine NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems , NVIDIA InfiniBand networking and NVIDIA RTX™ workstations to gather actionable insights on the grocer’s nearly 2,800 stores across the United States.

“NVIDIA and Kroger’s collaboration on AI and digital twins will further expand Kroger’s digital technology leadership,” said Azita Martin, vice president and general manager of Retail at NVIDIA. “Kroger already is delivering excellent customer experiences in stores and providing fast home delivery. With NVIDIA AI, shoppers gain more personalized experiences in physical stores and online.”

The companies will explore how NVIDIA technology can:



Identify early indicators of deteriorating freshness through computer vision and analytics.

Use dynamic routing for last-mile delivery to ensure freshness from farm to plate

Optimize store efficiency and processes with digital twin store simulation





Learn more about Kroger’s AI journey in the NVIDIA GTC AI Implementers Panel . To learn more about NVIDIA AI software, watch the GTC 2022 keynote from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and register for GTC for free to attend sessions with NVIDIA and industry leaders.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

