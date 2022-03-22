DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “CELERY-BRATE YOURSELF” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery, a leading grower of fresh celery in the U.S., launches its first “Celery-brate Yourself” sweepstakes, encouraging shoppers to take time to relax and treat themselves with self-care tips and tricks using celery. Now through April 15th, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win prizes to help recharge and “celery-brate yourself” this year.

Self-care focused prizes include a $500 Visa gift card, high-end facial creams, name-brand massage gun, eco-friendly cleaning products and a generous supply of fresh Dandy celery. One grand prize winner and two secondary prize winners will be notified via email the last week of April.

“We wanted to offer our community something to help them unwind and reboot from the stress of the past two years, and the theme of this promotion does just that,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “In addition to the new and unique self-care prize packs, we are also sharing tips and tricks to use celery in everyday relaxation routines.”

Composed of 90 percent water and packed with nutrients, celery has become a self-care staple that can be used a multitude of ways. Aside from snacking on fresh cut celery sticks, the vegetable can be juiced for added hydration, used in a DIY facemask to enhance skin health, boost energy and aid in digestion.

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more, check out info.dudafresh.com/celerybrate-yourself-sweepstakes-2022 and enter for a chance to win! For additional tips and tricks to incorporate more celery into your daily routine, be sure to follow Dandy Celery on social media @dandyfreshproduce.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.