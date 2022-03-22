Zeller Receives ABC Varro E. Tyler Award for Excellence in Phytomedicinal Research

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Botanical Council (ABC) recently presented the 2022 ABC Varro E. Tyler Commercial Investment in Phytomedicinal Research Award to Max Zeller Söhne AG (“Zeller”), a Swiss company that specializes in the development, production, and marketing of clinically studied herbal medicines. Zeller is the leading producer of phytomedicines for the Swiss market, according to its website. The history of the company dates back to 1864.



“We are delighted and very grateful that the American Botanical Council has awarded Max Zeller Söhne AG the renowned ABC Tyler Award for 2022,” said Dr. Georg Boonen, PhD, CEO of Zeller, who has been with the company for more than 22 years. “This international award acknowledges our central company mission statement: the continuous evidence-based research of herbal medicines in order to confirm with reliable scientific evidence the efficacy of our established phytopharmaceuticals, which have been used for decades with good results."



The ABC Tyler Award was created to honor one of the most respected US scientists in late-20th century herbal medicine and pharmacognosy (the study of drugs of natural origin, usually from plants). Professor Varro E. Tyler, PhD (1926–2001), was an early trustee of ABC and vice president of academic affairs and dean of the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Purdue University. He was the senior author of six editions of the leading pharmacognosy textbook that was formerly used in every college of pharmacy in the United States, and numerous other professional and popular books and academic articles. Tyler encouraged scientific and product integrity, and envisioned a rational phytomedicinal health care sector that valued the proper evaluation of a phytomedicinal product’s quality, safety, and efficacy.



Zeller is a family-owned company that has been based in Romanshorn, Switzerland, for five generations. Its nonprescription phytomedicinal products (i.e., herbal medicinal products, herbal self-care products, and food supplements) are available in drugstores and pharmacies in Switzerland. Zeller Medical AG, a subsidiary of Zeller, produces prescription herbal medicines for health care professionals, including products for gynecological, urological, and dermatological conditions.



The company produces five herbal medicines that are available outside of Switzerland. These products, which are sold in more than 25 countries (not yet in the United States), are marketed for sleep disorders, mild-to-moderate depression, premenstrual syndrome, menopausal symptoms, and allergic rhinitis.



According to its website, Zeller “places the utmost importance in maintaining the highest standards … through research, rigorous processes, quality controls, and extensive product testing throughout [the] value chain.” The company follows this “seed to patient” philosophy to achieve its goal of producing products with consistent quality and efficacy.



Included in this vision is Zeller’s commitment to investigating its products in human clinical trials and other studies. Among Zeller’s best-selling products are Cimidona®, a phytomedicine for menopausal symptoms which contains extracts of black cohosh (Cimicifuga racemosa) rhizome, and Remotiv®, a phytomedicine used for mild to moderate depression which contains extracts of St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) herb.



“Zeller is a truly research-based company, and I am quite certain that Prof. Tyler would heartily approve of their receiving this award,” said Mark Blumenthal, founder and executive director of ABC.



Stefan Gafner, PhD, chief science officer of ABC, said: “I had the privilege to visit Zeller on two occasions and was always impressed by their dedication to produce the highest quality phytomedicines. Zeller’s quality control practices are among the best in the industry, and with over 30 clinical studies, the efficacy and safety of their products is scientifically documented. This certainly makes Zeller a worthy recipient of the ABC Varro E. Tyler award.”



Previous recipients of the ABC Tyler Award include the Swedish Herbal Institute (2020); Jaguar Health/Napo Pharmaceuticals (2019); GW Pharmaceuticals (2018); Pharmatoka (2017); Brassica Protection Products (2016); MediHerb/Integria Healthcare (2015); SFI Flordis International (2014); Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Company (2013); Horphag Research (2012); Bioforce (2011); New Chapter (2010); Bionorica (2009); Indena (2008); and Dr. Willmar Schwabe Pharmaceuticals (2007).



The award was presented at the 17th annual ABC Celebration and Botanical Excellence Awards ceremony on March 9, 2022, in Anaheim, California. The event, for ABC Sponsor Members, occurred during Natural Products Expo West.



