English Finnish





Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

23 March 2022 at 10:00 a.m.





Changes in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Group Executive Board

Tina Hellstadius (M.Sc./Technology) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Facility Services Sweden and a member of the Group Executive Board effective 19 April 2022. Hellstadius will succeed Erik Sundström, who will retire on 30 June 2022.

“I would like to thank Erik for his excellent work in leading the Swedish division. Since its start, Erik has played a key role in L&T’s operations in Sweden and has built and developed its operations strategically and with a strong vision,” says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Currently, Tina Hellstadius is the CEO of SOL Facility Services in Sweden. In the past, Hellstadius has worked for Telia Company as a Director in supply chain management and as the CEO of LRF Samköp AB. She has also worked in EuroMaint Rail as Vice President of sales and contract management. Hellstadius has a strong background in building profitable growth and managing a service organisation.

“I am pleased to welcome Tina to our Group Executive Board and to continue developing and growing Swedish facility services,” Hautaniemi says.

Tina Hellstadius’s photo and résumé are available at the company website:

https://www.lt.fi/en/company/management-and-board-of-directors/group-executive-board

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en/



