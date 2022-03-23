Gofore Plc: Managers' Transactions – Kirjavainen

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 MARCH 2022 AT 13:00

Managers' Transactions – Kirjavainen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kirjavainen, Elja

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220321152433_25

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 63 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.