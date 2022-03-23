CGS Names Sam Netzer New Country Manager for Israel

ISRAEL and NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that it has appointed industry veteran Sam Netzer to the role of Country Manager for CGS Israel, a subsidiary of CGS, headquartered in the United States. Netzer brings more than 25 years’ experience in general management, international strategy and outsourcing expertise.



With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world’s industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, tele sales, channel enablement and back-office support.

"This is an exciting time and opportunity for me to lead the Israeli branch of a large international company that already provides an amazing service to a world-class roster of leading technology and consumer products companies,” said Netzer. “The outsourcing industry in the world and in Israel is undergoing significant change, with incredible opportunities to grow and further differentiate CGS from the competition by focusing on the highest level of customer service and satisfaction. Along with the entire Israeli team, I’m thrilled to build upon our successes and look to significantly grow our client base in the region.”

Steve Petruk, President for CGS Global Outsourcing division commented, “We are proud to have Sam join the CGS team in Israel. His extensive delivery and solutions experience is a welcome addition as we grow through the development and delivery of innovative solutions.”

Netzer is a technology and outsourcing services veteran, cited by industry analysts and experts as one of the pioneers in communications and telecom industry in Israel. Prior to joining CGS, Netzer was Founder and CEO of JAG, a consulting and project management company in the IOT/M2M, mobile and satellite industries. His background also includes being one of the founders of the 012 Gold Lines company, most recently holding the key position of vice president of global operations. Prior to that role, Netzer served as director of international services for Partner (formerly Orange) in Israel and has consulted for leaders, including Mobileye, Telit, Golan Telecom, XFONE and a host of regional technology start-ups.

Netzer received an MBA from Harriot-Watt University and bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Tel Aviv University. He also served in the Elite Army Intelligent unit for the Israeli Army service.

