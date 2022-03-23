Petco Becomes First Pet Retailer in History to Be Awarded Coveted American Humane Certified™ Seal of Approval

WASHINGTON, DC, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, protecting more than 1 billion animals around the globe with the most recognized, credible and respected humane programs, has awarded Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) the American Humane Certified™ seal of approval. The seal was awarded after a careful assessment of the welfare, well-being and overall condition of all small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and aquatic life at Petco pet care centers.

Further advancing Petco’s own long-standing, industry-leading standards for animal care, the health and wellness company proactively invited American Humane to conduct independent on-site audits and observations of the behavior of, as well as the veterinary care, habitats, nutrition and safety provided to, the pets in their care. Following core principles, American Humane developed a thorough independent evaluation process that ultimately revealed pets at Petco pet care centers and animal supplier facilities are not only in good physical condition but enjoy excellent overall welfare.

“Petco is to be commended for proactively taking the next step to help ensure animals in their care are treated humanely and ethically” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “Pet parents can rest assured that when they see the American Humane Certified Seal of Approval, they know the pets they are welcoming into their homes have received the highest level of care and attention from a team of pet lovers. We applaud Petco for being a progressive industry leader committed to independent third-party audits, a first in the industry.”

American Humane convened an unmatched, independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of highly respected experts in animal welfare, science, behavior and ethics, that outlined and directed a comprehensive audit at Petco’s pet care centers and vendor locations. The assessment was specifically tailored to Petco’s operations in order to verify the humane treatment of pets in Petco’s care. American Humane was then granted full access to conduct independent audits of Petco’s pet care centers and animal supplier facilities. Following rigorous examinations administered by American Humane inspectors over the course of several months, American Humane is proud to award Petco the coveted American Humane Certified™ seal of approval.

“We are proud to be the first pet retailer in history to receive American Humane’s certified seal of approval,” said Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin. “This independent certification validates the industry-leading animal care standards that guide our operations, while at the same time raising the bar for the entire industry and recognizing our steadfast commitment to improving the lives of pets.”

American Humane’s independent review joins Petco’s already established roster of stringent animal care policies, procedures and guidelines designed to help ensure animals feel loved, happy, comfortable and secure at all times — among the strongest in the pet retail industry, developed under the supervision of the company’s own veterinary staff, along with counsel from an independent panel of experts in animal care, behavior, ethics and welfare. American Humane’s ongoing review and future independent re-certifications of Petco will be in addition to Petco’s own animal care standards, including the Petco Vendor Certification and Standards of Excellence Program, which guides vendor operations. As part of this program, all vendors are inspected and must pass Petco’s rigorous certification process that includes annual announced and unannounced onsite audits.

“Petco has taken significant leaps throughout its history to develop an intentional approach to ensuring the welfare of animals comes first and foremost, said Petco Pet Wellness Council Member, Dr. Lori Teller DVM, DABVP, CVJ. “The company’s commitment to continuously seeking and responding to science-based consultation, now paired with American Humane’s expert support, will help ensure Petco remains ahead of the industry standard.”

American Humane has been working to improve the safety, welfare and well-being of the world’s animals for 145 years. The organization has been behind virtually every major advance in the humane treatment of animals and is now the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world, creating rigorous scientific standards and overseeing living conditions and handling of some one billion animals in the United States and dozens of countries around the globe. This includes the world’s largest farm animal welfare certification program and the historic “No Animals Were Harmed®” film certification.

Visit AmericanHumane.org/petprovider to learn more about this certification program. To learn more about American Humane and to support its important work visit AmericanHumane.org. To learn more about Petco’s environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives, including how they are setting the standard in responsible pet care, visit esg.petco.com.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of nearly 200 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.