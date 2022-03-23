Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Olympia, WA

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Olympia, Washington franchise today. The franchise will be led by Josh Anderson, previously a Sales Manager with the company, and will serve the Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties.



“We are looking to faithfully serve our community by providing unmatched customer service, create rewarding career opportunities and continue to protect people, property and wildlife,” said Josh Anderson, Owner of the Olympia franchise. “The Olympia area is littered with all kinds of wildlife, and we’re excited to start helping people.”

The Olympia area typically struggles with an abundance of raccoons, opossums, skunks, squirrels, rats and mice but it varies from season to season with different mating schedules. The impending springtime is sure to bring trouble to many Olympia-based homeowners, as many animals will be looking for shelter to use as a nesting site.

“Critter Control continues to be the premiere choice for people looking to have wildlife humanely removed from their homes,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “I and the rest of the Critter Control team are excited to see Josh get to work and serve the Olympia community and its surrounding counties.

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allow its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Olympia will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 6:00pm and Saturdays from 9:00am – 3:00pm. The franchise will be closed on Sundays. The location will serve the Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties. Residents in need of immediate services can contact the new Critter Control location at (360) 530-9007 and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/washington/olympia .

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.

