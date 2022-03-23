Summary of Annual General Meeting, 23 March 2022

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 12 - 23 March 2022

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The annual report for 2021 was approved and adopted and discharge granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board’s proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision to pay a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share. It is furthermore the Board’s intention to pay an extraordinary dividend of DKK 4.00 per share in August 2022 in accordance with the standing authorisation granted to the Board.

The remuneration report for 2021 was adopted.

Board Member and Chair Claus V. Hemmingsen, Managing Director Klaus Nyborg, Team Leader Jill Lauritzen Melby, Executive Vice President and CFO Anders Götzsche as well as Managing Director Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

Minna Aila, Senior Vice President, Neste Corporation, was elected to the Board of Directors, replacing Marianne Dahl, Managing Director & Partner, that did not seek re-election.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board’s proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment