Phunware Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“The past year was an incredibly pivotal period for Phunware, as we made significant progress across all key segments of our business,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The combination of our direct and indirect go-to-market strategies came to fruition in conjunction with the re-opening of the post-pandemic economy, resulting in extremely promising opportunities for our core MaaS business. Additionally, the acquisition of Lyte Technology late last year not only materially added to our top line revenues, but it also diversified our business channels by providing a conduit to further expand our B2C customer vertical. As we ramped our blockchain initiatives in parallel, we are encouraged by the number of prospective companies that have taken interest in our new digital offerings. As the first publicly-traded company worldwide to launch its own cryptocurrencies, we fully intend to capitalize on the opportunities available to us in the nascent new realm of monetizing one’s own data inside of a sovereign global data economy. Going forward, we expect to accelerate this expansion via organic and inorganic initiatives on an international scale, including top-line revenue growth of 250% or more year-over year, all while strategically investing for efficiency and diversification.”

Full Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

  • Net Revenues for the year totaled $10.6 million
  • Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $5.3 million
  • Computer Hardware Revenues were $3.1 million
  • Net Loss was $(53.5) million
  • Net Loss per Share was $(0.71)
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(11.7) million

The Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not yet completed its annual audit for the year ended December 31, 2021. Although we don’t anticipate, information contained herein is subject to change.

“We are pleased with the way we closed the year and are even more excited about the opportunities for growth in 2022 and beyond,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “In addition to the progress of our B2B MaaS offerings, we are thrilled with the growth of our B2C business. Lyte by Phunware posted record revenue in a partial fourth quarter and the sales of PhunToken continue to move up and to the right. Going forward, we are well positioned with our balance sheet to continue to execute our operational objectives while driving organic and inorganic growth.”

Recent Business Highlights

Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 23, 2022) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 161657. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)

 December 31, 
2021		 December 31, 
2020
Assets(Unaudited)  
Current assets:   
Cash$23,137  $3,940 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10 and $356 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 967   664 
Inventory 2,636    
Digital currencies 32,581    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 686   304 
Total current assets 60,007   4,908 
Property and equipment, net    13 
Goodwill 33,260   25,900 
Intangible assets, net 3,213   111 
Deferred tax asset 1,278   537 
Restricted cash    91 
Right-of-use asset 1,260    
Other assets 276   276 
Total assets 99,294   31,836 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$6,589  $8,462 
Accrued expenses 9,621   5,353 
Accrued legal settlement    3,000 
Lease liability 399    
Deferred revenue 3,973   2,397 
PhunCoin deposits 1,202   1,202 
Current maturities of long-term debt, net 4,904   4,435 
Warrant liability 3,605   1,614 
Total current liabilities 30,293   26,463 
Long-term debt    3,762 
Long-term debt - related party    195 
Deferred tax liability 1,278   537 
Deferred revenue 1,299   2,678 
Lease liability 1,147    
Deferred rent    180 
Total liabilities 34,017   33,815 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)       
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)       
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020; 96,751,610 and 56,371,207 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 10   6 
Additional paid-in capital 264,944   144,156 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (352)  (338)
Accumulated deficit (199,325)  (145,803)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 65,277   (1,979)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) 99,294   31,836 

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share information)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2021
 2020
 (Unaudited)  
Net revenues$10,643  $10,001 
Cost of revenues 7,030   3,357 
Gross profit 3,613   6,644 
Operating expenses:   
Sales and marketing 3,022   1,653 
General and administrative 13,256   15,361 
Research and development 4,179   2,628 
Legal Settlement    4,500 
Total operating expenses 20,457   24,142 
Operating loss (16,844)  (17,498)
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (4,481)  (3,413)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,952)  (2,158)
Impairment of digital currency (9,383)   
Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (18,139)  872 
Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan 2,850    
Other income, net 1    
Total other expense (37,104)  (4,699)
Loss before taxes (53,948)  (22,197)
Income tax benefit (expense) 426   (2)
Net loss (53,522)  (22,199)
Cumulative translation adjustment (14)  44 
Comprehensive loss$(53,536) $(22,155)
    
Loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.71) $(0.50)
    
Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 75,447   44,269 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2021
 2020
Operating activities(Unaudited)  
Net loss$(53,522) $(22,199)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of deferred financing costs 2,942   2,185 
Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liability 18,139   (872)
Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,952   2,158 
Loss on sale of digital currencies 9,383    
Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (2,850)   
Stock-based compensation 4,941   4,492 
Deferred income taxes     
Other adjustments (478)  (40)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (16)  796 
Inventory (949)   
Prepaid expenses and other assets (383)  65 
Accounts payable (1,568)  427 
Accrued expenses (1,131)  1,064 
Accrued legal settlement (3,000)  3,000 
Lease liability payments (802)   
Deferred revenue (1,172)  (2,049)
Net cash used by operating activities (22,514)  (10,973)
Investing activities   
Purchases of digital currencies (41,284)   
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,101)   
Net cash used in investing activities (46,385)   
Financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 14,711   14,815 
Proceeds from related party bridge loans    560 
Payments on borrowings (26,243)  (8,418)
Payments on related party notes    (560)
Net repayments on factoring agreement    (1,077)
Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 94,737   9,177 
Proceeds from warrant exercises 4,635    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 179   99 
Net cash provided by financing activities 88,019   14,596 
Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (14)  46 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 19,106   3,669 
Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,031   362 
Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period$23,137  $4,031 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information   
Interest paid$1,364  $1,251 
Income taxes paid$  $ 


 Year Ended December 31,
 2021 2020
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information   
Issuance of common stock under employee benefit plans$100 $ 
Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees$66 $1,283 
Non-cash issuance of common stock upon partial exercise of a warrant$16,147 $ 
Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of Senior Convertible Note$ $2,266 
Reacquisition of equity component of Senior Convertible Note$ $(1,388)
Equity classified cash conversion feature of Senior Convertible Note$ $219 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2021
 2020
(in thousands) 
Net loss$(53,522) $(22,199)
Add back:  Depreciation and amortization 240   153 
Add back:  Interest expense 4,481   3,413 
(Less) Add back:  Income tax (benefit) expense (426)  2 
EBITDA (49,227)  (18,631)
Add back: Stock-based compensation 4,941   4,492 
Add back: Legal settlement    4,500 
Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,952   2,158 
Add back: Impairment of digital currencies 9,383    
Add back (Less): Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities 18,139   (872)
Less: Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (2,850)   
Adjusted EBITDA$(11,662) $(8,353)


 December 31,
 2021
 2020
(in thousands, except percentages)   
Gross profit$3,613  $6,644 
Add back:  Amortization of intangibles 7   21 
Add back:  Stock-based compensation 1,050   274 
Adjusted gross profit$4,670  $6,939 
Adjusted gross margin 43.9%  69.4%

Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)

 Year Ended December 31, Change
(in thousands, except percentages)2021 2020 Amount %
Net Revenue     
Platform subscriptions and services$5,308  $9,108  $(3,800) (41.7)%
Computer hardware 3,095      3,095  100.0%
Application transaction 2,240   893   1,347  150.8%
Total revenue$10,643  $10,001  $642  6.4%
Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of total revenue 49.9%  91.1%    
Computer hardware as a percentage of total revenue 29.1%  %    
Application transactions as a percentage of total revenue 21.0%  8.9%    

 