Leading Provider of Construction Systems Chooses Piedmont’s Atlanta Galleria for New Corporate Headquarters

Atlanta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, today announced that it has signed a 50,000 square-foot lease through 2034 with a leading provider of construction systems. The company will move its global headquarters to 600 Galleria Parkway, one of five buildings owned by Piedmont and known as the Atlanta Galleria Office Park.

“We are thrilled that Atlanta Galleria has been selected for a new worldwide headquarters location,” said Alex Valente, Piedmont’s local Executive Vice President. “Galleria’s vibrant environment, along with its unmatched, recently modernized onsite amenity set, and superior accessibility make it the ideal location for innovative companies that are looking to recruit and retain valuable talent in today’s competitive workplace.”

Conveniently and uniquely connected to Truist Park and The Battery by a pedestrian bridge, the Atlanta Galleria Office Park’s 2.1 million square feet include five office buildings and three development sites surrounding a 6-acre, centrally located park, all with skyline views and with prominent visibility and direct access to major thoroughfares, I-75 and I-285. The Galleria also includes amenities such as a large, updated, on-site fitness facility, restaurants, and access to the Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, as well as expansive outdoor collaboration space. Building 600 offers prominent signage opportunities facing I-75 and I-285.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.