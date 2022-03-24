Statkraft to supply WACKER’s silicon metal production in Norway with green electricity from Svean hydropower plant

English Norwegian

(Oslo/Holla, March 24 2022) Norwegian power producer Statkraft and German chemical company WACKER have signed agreements to secure that around 40 per cent of the electricity needs at the silicon metal production site at Holla in Norway will be met by green electricity from hydropower in the future.



Statkraft will supply a total of 2.35 TWh of certified Norwegian hydropower to WACKER's Holla site between January 2022 and December 2027. Around 525 GWh of this will come from the Svean hydropower plant under a green power purchase agreement (PPA).

The agreement plays into WACKER's strategy of meeting more of its electricity needs from renewable sources.

At its Holla site WACKER produces silicon metal in an energy-intensive process. Silicon metal is one of WACKER’s most important raw materials. It is needed for producing silicones and hyperpure polysilicon.

"Switching to green power in our production is an important lever for achieving our sustainability goals. The Holla site is the first step. In the short to medium term, we intend to steadily expand our green power portfolio with further purchases in Norway and Europe," says WACKER CEO Christian Hartel.

“We’re happy to contribute to WACKER meeting their goals for electricity use and greenhouse gas reductions, and at the same time ensure stability both for Statkraft and the power-intensive industries, says EVP Market & IT, Hallvard Granheim.

Statkraft is working closely with the power-intensive industry in Norway and the Nordics to offer short and long-term contracts hedging their electricity consumption. In recent years Statkraft has signed new contracts with several industrial companies, some lasting until 2039.

About Statkraft:

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries.

About Wacker:

WACKER is a globally active chemical company with some 14,400 employees and annual sales of around €6.21 billion (2021). WACKER has a global network of 26 production sites, 23 technical competence centers and 52 sales offices.

