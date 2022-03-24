KULR Secures Additional United States Department of Defense Cathode Engagements

Company Secures Three Additional Engagements with Department of Defense Prime Contractors Related to Pulsed Weaponry Projects



SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, secured three additional contracts with United States Department of Defense (“DoD”) prime contractors implementing its carbon fiber cathode solution for high power magnetic and other covert pulse weaponry initiatives.

As the core building block for exceptional thermal absorption and reflective qualities in cathode applications, KULR’s carbon fiber configuration provides the conduit for transference of high-power electron pulses generated via field emission throughout the carbon fiber architecture. KULR’s carbon fiber cathodes can be customized for different applications including the generation of microwaves, X-rays, and lasers. They can be fabricated in a wide variety of physical configurations, ranging from simple planar and cylindrical forms to more complex lobed shapes. The Company looks forward to providing important news about further DoD awards throughout 2022.

"We are proud to continue providing our space-proven thermal solutions to Department of Defense contractors, with the aligned goal of helping maintain strength in our United States Armed Forces,” said Keith Cochran, KULR President and COO. "The cathode solution developed by KULR is an important ingredient in successful generation of microwave signals for counter-air and other anti-aircraft military applications. We are confident that as we continue to execute against our broader go-to-market strategy, we will garner encouraging wins from prominent enterprise and government customers.”

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

