Solei Brand Launches New Wellness Product For Nighttime Use

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the launch of Renew Moonlight a new CBN vape pen designed for nighttime use by wellness brand, Solei. Joining Solei's award-winning portfolio of wellness products, this precisely formulated high-CBN vape pen with a potency of 4:1 THC and CBN is blended with citrus and herbal aromas.



"Solei products are designed to support daily wellness routines from day to night," said Danielle Minard, Solei, Brand Manager. She continued, "Renew Moonlight is the perfect CBN product for consumers looking to ease into the night after a long day."

Renew Moonlight, CBN vape pens by Solei are now available across Canada. For more information, visit www.Solei.ca and follow @SoleiCanada.

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness brand inspired by the joy of discovery and embracing the brighter moments of life. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products, Solei's occasion-based offerings are curated to complement the familiar moments of everyday wellness routines. Available in a wide range of formats including best-selling CBD oils, THC aromatic vapes, and blended topicals. Solei makes it easy for anyone to choose a cannabis product for any occasion.

About Tilray Brands, Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

