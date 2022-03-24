2021 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year Recognized

Nine local teachers honored

Smithville Elementary teacher, Sarah Fryling, named 2021 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year

GLEN MILLS, Pa., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and the Philadelphia Eagles honored nine Philadelphia-area teachers for their outstanding drive, innovative teaching methods, and the use of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in their classrooms.

The Axalta All-Pro Teachers program honors exceptional fifth through 12th grade STEM educators across the Greater Philadelphia region. Each teacher received a donation toward continuing STEM education in their school, four tickets to an Eagles game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football, and was automatically nominated for the 2021 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

“Education is the cornerstone of success, so it’s vital to create opportunities for students to engage with STEM subjects,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s CEO. “We recognize that teachers are the linchpin to educate and inspire tomorrow’s scientists, engineers, and mathematicians. Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor these local teachers.”

Sarah Fryling, a technology and STEM teacher at Smithville Elementary School in Galloway, New Jersey, and one of the honorees, was recognized as the 2021 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. Fryling was nominated by Janessa DiOrio, who said, “Sarah is one of the most passionate educators I have ever worked with. She brings STEM to life by thinking outside the box and being creative with how she reaches our students. For example, when we went all virtual due to Covid-19, she figured out a way to engage students at home and made sure they could still complete engaging STEM assignments. She is always pushing the idea that anyone can accomplish their dreams; they just have to believe they can.”

“The Philadelphia Eagles congratulate all of the 2021 Axalta All-Pro Teachers, including Sarah Fryling who has earned the well-deserved honor as Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year,” said Tracy Foster, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “Each year, the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program shines a spotlight on these amazing individuals who continue to make a difference in the lives of their students, both in and out of the classroom. We are proud to partner with Axalta on a program that celebrates these unsung heroes for their commitment to STEM education, their students, and the region throughout.”

The 2021 Axalta All-Pro Teachers are:

Adam Bastidas – Northampton Area Middle School;

– Northampton Area Middle School; Kevin Bradley – Valley Forge Military Academy;

– Valley Forge Military Academy; Brian Endlein – Odessa High School;

– Odessa High School; Joseph Faye – St. Athanasius School;

– St. Athanasius School; Sarah Fryling – Smithville Elementary School;

– Smithville Elementary School; Taren Harmon – Gauger-Cobbs Middle School;

– Gauger-Cobbs Middle School; Shannon Hill – Darby Township School;

– Darby Township School; Dr. Mark Wilson – Allentown Central Catholic High School; and

– Allentown Central Catholic High School; and Emma Shapiro – Strawberry Mansion High School.



Axalta and the Philadelphia Eagles congratulate the 2021 winners.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

