Axalta Wins 2025 R&D 100 Award for Groundbreaking Fast Cure, Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has won a 2025 R&D 100 Award in the Mechanical/Materials category for its Spies Hecker Permasolid® Speed-TEC Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) Collision Repair Paint System. Additionally, Axalta's Total Cabinet Coating Solution was recognized as a finalist in the same category.

2025 R&D 100 Award winner Spies Hecker Permasolid® Speed-TEC FCLE Repair System sets a new standard for processing speed, low energy consumption and paint performance. The system is comprised of two products: Spies Hecker Permasolid® Speed-TEC Speed Surfacer 5560 and Speed Clear Coat 8820. It is a fast-curing and energy-efficient collision repair paint system, reducing energy consumption by up to 49 percent and cutting cycle times by 50 percent compared to conventional systems. The patented system delivers outstanding durability, vibrant color, and flawless finish, setting a new sustainability benchmark for automotive refinishing.

"I am incredibly proud of the team of scientists at Axalta who continue to drive purpose-built innovative products and technologies that solve real-world problems for our customers," said Robert Roop, Ph.D., Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. "This recognition from the R&D 100 Awards validates our commitment to developing solutions that create new opportunities for customers to boost productivity, reduce cost and waste and ultimately drive customer satisfaction."

Axalta’s new FCLE Repair Paint System addresses these challenges by offering a clearcoat and surfacer that dries fast, either through air-drying or with a short bake cycle. This innovation cuts energy consumption and boosts throughput while still delivering the highest refinish quality.

Another product recognized as a finalist among 2025 R&D 100 honorees is Axalta's Total Cabinet Coating Solution. This new industrial coating provides homeowners with outstanding aesthetics and performance while enabling cabinet manufacturers to enhance productivity and reduce waste. With proper application techniques, the solution delivers flawless coatings for every step in the cabinet-making process -- from crafting and finishing each component to final assembly of the cabinets. The sprayable solvent-borne edge primer and topcoat provide the aesthetics of a two-coat system in a single pass, dramatically improving finish quality and reducing rework by up to 70%. In addition, the 100% non-volatile UV-curable roll coat enamel offers superior color control and viscosity stability.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the top revolutionary technologies from the world's leading Fortune 500 companies, federally funded research institutions, academic and government labs, and smaller companies. This year's R&D 100 Award winners were recognized at an awards ceremony on November 20, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The awards are now in their 63rd year and continue to be one of the most prestigious honors in the global science and innovation community.

